$22 Million for Small Businesses Announced by USFCR

"We are doubling down on our commitment to help small businesses win in government contracting."

— Eric Knellinger (President & Founder of USFCR)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than $22 million for American small businesses was announced today at the U.S. Coast Guard Contracting Summit. "We are doubling down on our commitment to help small businesses win in government contracting," said Eric Knellinger, President & Founder of USFCR.

The announcement was made at a conference and expo attended by government contractors, many of whom are small businesses. USFCR guides thousands of companies through the government contracting process each year. The financing, which is expected to grow substantially, will help empower small businesses, speeding up the time it takes to win defense and government contracts.

USFCR offers a comprehensive range of services to help businesses prepare, compete, and grow in the federal marketplace. This includes SAM Registration Assistance, GSA Scheduling, and Market Analysis that evaluates both competitors and contract scope. USFCR also provides Small- to Large Business Consulting to strengthen teaming strategies, compliance, and readiness for larger contracts. Its Government Contractor Accelerator (GCA) Program gives small businesses direct access to personalized guidance, bid support, and advanced training to fast-track their success in government contracting.

