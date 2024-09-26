22-TIME STATE CHAMPION ALCOA TORNADOES CONTINUE DYNASTY ON MATRIX HELIX® TURF & CUSHDRAIN® INSTALLED BY HELLAS

"This is a field of choice now days. We want what is best for our kids, program, & school." Josh Stephens-Alcoa HS AD Post this

"One of the draws to Hellas is they do it all," says Alcoa High School Athletic Director Josh Stephens. "It's a one-stop-shop." Hellas has left a significant mark in Tennessee by installing the same Matrix Helix synthetic turf at several Knoxville area schools, including Eagleton High School, Heritage High School, and William Blount High School.

"The domino effect of one field selling another has been great for Hellas, especially in the Knoxville area," remarks Hellas Business Development Manager Jimmy Redovian. The Matrix Helix turf and Cushdrain® system have also been utilized at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, where the Tennessee Titans have played since 1999, as well as at the Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park, the Titans' practice facility.

"If Matrix Helix turf is good enough for the Tennessee Titans, it's good enough for Alcoa High School," explains Stephens. "This is a field of choice these days. We want the best for our kids, our program, our school, and we've achieved that now."

Mr. Stephens added that the Tornadoes had previously struggled to find their true color of maroon on older fields, a challenge they have successfully addressed with the newly installed turf in 2024.

Hellas also implemented a Cushdrain system below Alcoa's Goddard Field, allowing Bill Bailey Stadium to drain quickly while enhancing shock absorption. This results in improved Gmax ratings, which evaluate the safety and performance of the playing surface. The Cushdrain system, made up of an elastic layer paved over a drainstone foundation, utilizes rubber granules and mineral aggregates bound together with a moisture-cured, non-toxic polyurethane binder.

The Matrix Helix turf features innovative shape memory technology added during the manufacturing process in Chatsworth, Georgia, where each twisted monofilament fiber secures the infill in place. This proven turf system is now used by 14 NFL teams and numerous major college football programs. Additionally, Hellas installed Major Play® Matrix synthetic turf at nearby Lenoir City High School, which included a complete design-build project that encompassed dugouts, fencing, backstops, netting, and Z600 manufactured lights for the softball field. For more on the field installation at Alcoa High School, visit the following video links by Hellas. https://youtu.be/ObtMv1b-SAQ or https://vimeo.com/1012520035?share=copy

About Hellas: Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is dedicated to delivering superior sports solutions to communities and institutions worldwide. With over 20 years of industry experience, Hellas provides innovative products and services for K-12, collegiate, and professional sports teams. The company aims to exceed client expectations through cutting-edge technology and unmatched expertise, serving as a comprehensive one-stop-shop for turf, track, court, and sports lighting projects. Hellas has constructed fields at 17 NFL sites and many major colleges. Please visit www.hellasconstruction.com for more information about Hellas.

About Alcoa High School - As the only high school in the Alcoa City Schools system, Alcoa High School is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS). Situated on a designated Superfund site, the school offers a robust academic program, including AP courses in various subjects and dual enrollment courses in collaboration with local colleges. Foreign language offerings include German, Russian, and Spanish. For more information on Alcoa High School visit https://ahs.alcoaschools.net.

