22-Year Old Republican Matthew Weinberg to Run for NY State Senate in District 38

"Throughout my time in politics, I have seen both sides of the political spectrum. I interned for both Congresswoman Nita Lowey and the late Senator John McCain. My background working in both major political parties will enable me to bring the people in my district together once and for all, and to introduce solutions that work for everyone" said Weinberg.

A product of both the public and private school systems in Rockland County, Weinberg appreciates that each system has its strengths. "Why shouldn't we be able to allocate our school tax dollars to the school of our choice? Freedom is what our nation was founded upon. Why shouldn't families be able to live the lifestyle they want?"

Nevertheless, Weinberg is frustrated by "school taxes that rob people of their savings. They are simply outrageous!" Weinberg chose to run on the Republican ticket because, "under Governor Cuomo and the Democratic Party, our taxes continue to skyrocket forcing people to leave in droves. It is time for a tax plan that works for all New Yorkers." Weinberg is pledging to bring the taxes down dramatically across the entire state of New York.

Weinberg promises to keep Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security strong while dramatically improving the quality of healthcare in his area. "I don't have the greatest confidence in our run-down hospitals. We must build a new state-of-the-art medical facility immediately."

Weinberg is excited about the potential for his district and wants to do all he can to make it the best place to live in New York.

Those who wish to learn more about Weinberg can visit his website at www.MatthewRWeinberg.com

