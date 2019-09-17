22 year old's VR Startup Awarded Contract by the US Air Force

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VINCIVR, a Virtual Reality startup founded by a college undergrad, secured a $1mn contract with the United States Air Force (USAF) for next-gen VR training technologies. The contract is unique among VR companies as the startup is tasked with both developing and deploying its technology into active Air Force units currently training airmen.

VINCI's simulations will enable airmen to train in virtual simulations when there are aircraft shortages.

VINCI is working with the Air Force technology accelerator AFWERX to develop solutions for aircraft maintenance training. These simulations feature an interactive 3D model which enables full immersion into a realistic digital aircraft and an editing platform called CODEX that allows instructors to create and modify their software.

"This is an exciting milestone for VINCI, " says Eagle Wu, the 22 year old founder and CEO of the company. "This is a great opportunity to push VR software forward and pioneer the adoption of this technology on a wider scale." Sean Smith, a USAF Instructor for Instruments and Flight Controls, agrees: "by utilizing VINCI's technology with hundreds or thousands of airmen, the Air Force can ensure they have the most up to date training even with a lack of available aircraft, bringing modern day training to better instruct future airmen."

VINCI is uniquely suited for the task due to:

An emphasis on wide-scale adoption that has led to the development of easy-to-use software capable of testing multiple users in a variety of scenarios.

CODEX—its platform that enables instructors to edit or create their own VR training simulations without programming/software experience.

About VINCI VR

VINCIVR is revolutionizing the way we prepare for an increasingly complex world using next-gen Virtual Reality simulations. VINCI creates ultra-realistic VR training tools and environments with the emphasis on maintenance training for industries such as aircraft maintenance and wind turbines. Contact us through our website, https://www.vinci-vr.com/ , or email ewu@vinci-vr.com.

About USAF AFWERX

Established in 2017, AFWERX is a catalyst for agile engagement across industry, academia, and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities and foster a culture of innovation. Our core mission is to improve Air Force capabilities by connecting innovators, simplifying technology transfer, and accelerating results. Become a part of our team of visionaries changing the future of technology for the United States Air Force at: http://www.afwerx.af.mil

