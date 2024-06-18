221 B.C. Kombucha Celebrate Nationwide Launch with Exclusive Flavor Lineup

SARASOTA, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 221 B.C. Kombucha is delighted to announce a major launch that brings a refreshing variety of kombucha to all Harris Teeter locations starting June 19, 2024. The exclusive lineup includes Berry Hibiscus, Rosé Lemonade, Mango Dandelion, Passion Fruit Red Clover, and Lavender Moringa—each designed to provide a unique taste experience using the finest natural fermentation and organic ingredients.

In addition to their exceptional flavors, these kombuchas offer unique benefits to wellness, as they are brewed with medicinal herbs. These herbs not only enhance the taste but also may contribute to overall health and well-being, making this kombucha collection a perfect blend of enjoyment and functionality.

221 B.C. is proud to offer its product at all Harris Teeter locations as the two companies share a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. "Joining forces with Harris Teeter allows us to bring our beloved kombucha to a wider audience while maintaining our core values of natural food, quality and sustainability," stated Aneta Lundquist, Founder of 221 B.C. Kombucha. "We believe that all people deserve real and healthy foods, and through this partnership, we're thrilled to offer a range of kombucha flavors brewed with medicinal herbs, embodying the philosophy of 'food as medicine'."

Working with Harris Teeter is a natural collaboration as both companies have shared goals of offering top-tier, natural, and organic products that appeal to the whole family. Both companies are dedicated to enhancing customer well-being and supporting community-focused initiatives.

221 B.C. Kombucha, a proud women-owned business, not only strives for quality in its offerings but also supports charities that empower women and promote sustainability. "Through this exciting partnership, we look forward to making a larger impact together, benefiting our communities, the environment and the health of all," added Aneta Lundquist.

221 B.C. Kombucha is renowned for its commitment to crafting tasty kombucha with only the best natural processes and organic ingredients. As a women-owned enterprise, it emphasizes sustainability and supports various charitable causes dedicated to helping women thrive. For more information, visit kombucha221bc.com .

