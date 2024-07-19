221 B.C. Kombucha Launches Organic Herbal Blends in Publix Stores

SARASOTA, Fla., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 221 B.C. Kombucha is delighted to announce a major launch that brings a refreshing variety of kombucha to all Publix locations starting July 19, 2024. The exclusive flavor lineup includes Berry Hibiscus, Blueberry Ginger, Mango Dandelion, Passion Fruit Red Clover, Lavender Moringa and Tangerine Marigold—each designed to provide a unique taste experience using traditional and natural fermentation methods and organic ingredients.

In addition to their exceptional flavors, these kombuchas offer unique benefits to wellness, as they are brewed with medicinal herbs. These herbs not only enhance the taste but also contribute to overall well-being, making this kombucha collection a perfect blend of enjoyment and functionality.

221 B.C. is excited to offer its product at all Publix locations as the two companies share a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. "Joining forces with Publix allows us to bring traditionally fermented kombucha to a wider audience while maintaining our core values of natural food, quality, and sustainability," stated Aneta Lundquist, Founder of 221 B.C. Kombucha. "We believe that all people deserve real and healthy foods, and through this partnership, we're thrilled to offer a range of kombucha flavors brewed with medicinal herbs, embodying the philosophy of 'food as medicine.'"

Publix's dedication to supporting local businesses and community initiatives makes this partnership especially meaningful. Both companies are committed to community involvement and high standards of customer satisfaction.

221 B.C. Kombucha, a women-owned business, not only strives for quality in its offerings but also supports charities that empower all women. "Through this exciting partnership, we look forward to making a larger impact together, benefiting our communities, their wellness and the environment." added Aneta Lundquist.

About 221 B.C. Kombucha

221 B.C. Kombucha is renowned for its commitment to crafting tasty kombucha with only the best natural processes and organic ingredients. As a women-owned enterprise, it emphasizes community, supporting various charitable causes dedicated to helping women thrive. For more information, visit kombucha221bc.com.

