2244™ Launches an Edited Blog and Annual Festival

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2244™ at https://www.RM2244.com is launching a local directory, a blog and a mid-year festival.

The directory includes more than 1,400 businesses and organizations situated on or nearby RM2244 (Austin, Texas). Please consult the website to add your traditional, home-based or start-up business or organization. Posting on the blog provides an opportunity for all ages to share "What Inspires Them!" Creative or non-fiction writing, cartoons, visual art, photography, weddings, video or music video are welcome. All postings are non-anonymous and to be appreciated without comment or voting. The Blog is edited to prioritize local submissions and to avoid graphic content. See the website for submission guidelines.

The Festival is Sunday, June 28, at the legendary One World Theatre. Festival activities start at 6PM with local bakeries and restaurants offering desserts in the Celebration Hall. The Theatre performance begins at 7PM and features students from Austin Guitar School and Girl Guitar Austin with backing bands led by Ted Hall and Mandy Rowden respectively. For more information also see https://www.2244.online. Tickets for the theatre show are available directly at: https://sa1.seatadvisor.com/sabo/servlets/TicketRequest?eventId=1294295

Businesses wishing to participate, advertise or sponsor these activities can inquire by email INFO@RM2244.COM or phone 512-394-5408.

According to Mark Stene of 2244™, "2244™ is a platform for bringing the local community together. By blogging on 2244, users can easily and successfully share 'what-inspires-them' without fear of online comments and voting. By using the directory, users can easily view local businesses and organizations unencumbered by search-engine-optimization and click-ads. The inaugural festival provides the all important face-to-face to enjoy hill-country-views, desserts and music."

SOURCE 2244

Related Links

https://www.rm2244.com

