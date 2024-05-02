22C and Friends of Uplift Enter into Uptown Sustainability Partnership for Students

CHICAGO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 22C DEVELOPMENT LLC ("22C"), an Illinois community solar company, and Friends of Uplift a 501(c)(3) nonprofit ("FOU") associated with Uplift Community High School ("Uplift") in Uptown, Chicago located on Wilson Avenue announced today that they entered into a partnership agreement in 2023 (the "Partnership") to enable Uplift to build a sustainability early college pathway (the "Pathway") for its students to take advantage of the in state opportunities associated with the Clean and Equitable Jobs Act or "CEJA" (Public Act 102-0662) which was signed into law by Governor Pritzker in September 2021. The Pathway's purpose at its core is to help effectuate CEJA and give Uplift students the opportunity and skills to achieve professionally within the burgeoning clean energy sector in Illinois but more broadly the country as America continues to shift much of its electric consumption from traditional fossil fuels to a more diversified mix of renewable generation technologies and battery energy storage systems.

Uplift's new Pathway will include a curriculum focused on environmentalism and sustainability, scholarships for certifications and degrees, and will also include local mentorship and career building opportunities for students with 22C, its partners and other members of the industry who'd like to play a role. The Pathway will extend into the 2030s and be expanded to other age group schools in the Uptown area so that the neighborhood can further its momentum of offering a fully integrated STEAM experience for Chicago students. The Partnership will also provide Uplift with funds for key building and facility upgrades so students can have a dedicated Pathway homeroom on campus.

"We have an opportunity to create something at the school that will provide opportunities for students in very significant and life-changing ways," said Jeremy Falk, President of FOU.

For the Partnership 22C has committed over one million dollars to FOU as the groups continue to work together. 22C's Alex Farkes, a neighbor of FOU and Uplift's in Uptown credited Uptown's camaraderie and cohesion as one of the keys to the Pathway's creation in 2023.

"I formed 22C in 2022 and one of the first things I did like any start-up was find a local bank to get an account at. I chose Huntington Bank next door to my office on Broadway and after one conversation the branch manager Richard Stark walked me over to the Uptown Chamber of Commerce across the street. The Uptown Chamber's leaders Sarah Wilson and Greg Carroll had already known about CEJA and quickly became instrumental in introducing me to the local schools around the corner on Wilson. Once I went over to Uplift and met with some of their leaders, notably Uplift's Principal Dr. Graham and Early College STEAM Specialist TJ Pavlov, we formed a bond and shared a vision that education and a student feeling heard and seen, are the two foundational building blocks for success that every student should get as they enter adulthood and then the professional world. TJ and Dr. Graham took the lead and were able to weave those principles with core CEJA fundamentals to form the sustainability pathway at Uplift," said 22C's Alex Farkes. "This entire process has been organic, local and fun and is coming to life with homeroom construction planned to start this summer."

"What excites me the most about this partnership between 22C, Uplift and Friends of Uplift are the opportunities that will open up to some of our most marginalized students," said Dr. Graham. "This investment in our youth to learn and eventually lead this work around environmental sustainability will provide them the resources and knowledge base to pursue environmental justice in ways that not only changes our collective relationship with the ecosystem but provides an economic opportunity for our students across different socio-economic backgrounds. This investment and this new pathway have so much potential to change lives."

Uplift's TJ Pavlov had the following to add about the Pathway, "This is the first full Early College Degree Pathway in a Chicago Public School high school that will prepare and connect students to careers in energy and sustainability. The clean energy job market is growing in Illinois and these opportunities can be transformational for our students, the community, and far beyond."

The Partnership is one of the state's first clear signals that CEJA is enabling and causing private companies to actively invest heavily in making sure they will have a large impact to effectuate CEJA.

"In order for CEJA to come to fruition on both the equitable jobs and renewable generation side, companies need to make significant investments in their communities and think differently. Ultimately, we all saw an awareness issue on the equitable jobs side which was then the genesis of building a program that creates a perpetual pipeline of skilled new professionals that have the optionality to enter the energy sector and make a good living. On the renewable generation side there's a lot of work that needs to get done too. It's twofold; first, if the utilities can continue to work to problem solve with developers, and second, if developers can deeply respect and invest time to understand the county, city, and village communities their projects are in, then there's a lot of good that can come for a wide range of stakeholders. Low-cost power, high demand for new jobs, more distributed renewable generation vs. higher cost centralized fossil plants, substantial new local tax revenue, and then property owners getting to use land leases as a hedge as crop prices continue to experience high volatility," added Farkes. "These are just a few examples that could lead to CEJA becoming one of the most impactful pieces of legislation for energy and job creation history in Illinois."

At the time of publication there are over 10 GWs of distributed generation projects in development in Illinois representing about a 500% increase since September 2021.

About Friends of Uplift

Friends of Uplift is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization made up of parents, alumni, and local community members that support the mission and vision of Uplift Community High School. Our main focus is facilitating fundraising efforts to help improve the student experience and create more educational opportunities. FOU is located on Broadway in Uptown.

About 22C

22C is an Illinois company on a mission to: 1. help prepare the world for the next century through sustainable infrastructure investments primarily through community solar & 2. help prepare students for the clean energy revolution by supporting education, mentorship, and professional development in Uptown, Chicago. 22C since inception has invested in over ½ GW of renewable energy projects and plans to have financed over 200 MWs of community solar in Illinois by the end of 2025. 22C is located on Broadway in Uptown.

About Uplift Community High School

At Uplift, we ensure an inclusive learning environment exposing all students to challenging and relevant academic content and skills. Students authentically demonstrate their learning with effective communication and real world projects where they explore their passions, interests and concerns through coursework, early college offerings, internships, and partnerships. We prepare our students to thrive in the world that is, while supporting them to envision and build a world that should be. As a sustainable community school, with an early-college STEAM emphasis, Uplift will empower and inspire the next generation of change agents. Graduates will look critically at the world as they advance new technology, ideas, and arguments that challenge the status quo, while creating a more hopeful, equitable, just, and sustainable future. Uplift is located on Wilson Avenue in Uptown.

