22Cans New Game "Legacy" Launches on Gala Games

News provided by

Gala Games

26 Oct, 2023, 13:32 ET

JACKSON, Wyo., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From widgets to worlds – Legacy, from esteemed game developer 22Cans studio and pioneering Web3 entertainment company Gala Games, is an enormous open world of opportunity that allows budding entrepreneurs to create and manage all components of a business and the town that keeps it running. Launching today for Mac and PC on Gala Games, Legacy is a business sim and city management game where players design, build, and take care of a corporation and the company town that houses it.

Continue Reading
Legacy is a business sim and city management game where players design, build, and take care of a corporation and the company town that houses it.
Legacy is a business sim and city management game where players design, build, and take care of a corporation and the company town that houses it.
Creativity and customization drive every decision in Legacy. Town builders conceive and grow a factory by designing and manufacturing unique products to sell and trade on the market, with the goal of maximizing profits on their journey to be a mega management mogul.
Creativity and customization drive every decision in Legacy. Town builders conceive and grow a factory by designing and manufacturing unique products to sell and trade on the market, with the goal of maximizing profits on their journey to be a mega management mogul.

Creativity and customization drive every decision in Legacy. Town builders conceive and grow a factory by designing and manufacturing unique products to sell and trade on the market, with the goal of maximizing profits on their journey to be a mega management mogul. Everyone starts small and turns their enterprise into an empire after developing their specialized products created using any of the thousands of unique parts offered in game. Every decision is up to the business creator as they can design all aspects of their ecosystem from the products they sell, the factories that produce them, the town and homes where their workers live, and much more.  Managing the pipelines and expanding products and manufacturing adds additional levels of complexity, as town creators oversee every worker, factory, road, house, and town facilities. Competitive events challenge players to test their skills, product quality, and town uniqueness.

There is fierce competition too! The town's entrepreneurs strive to acquire commodities, craft best-selling products, maintain a satisfied workforce, and make moral and logistical choices that impact their success. The decisions made regarding worker treatment, social and environmental impact, and more are woven into the game's narrative, influencing outcomes. Achieving success in "Legacy" requires a careful balance of efficiency, commercial acumen, and effective town leadership to keep workers content. Additionally, players must strategically choose to expand into multiple markets or specialize in a product that becomes indispensable to others.

"Everything in Legacy is in the players' hands and creativity is the only limitation in the game," said Iain Wright, Design Director at 22Cans. "We designed the game using some of the best features found in simulation games and then brought the genre into a new dimension by adding blockchain technology, creating a real-world economics system to tie into the game's business world."

"Legacy" introduces elements such as player ownership, play-to-earn, and NFTs. The inclusion of blockchain technology provides an avenue for players to turn a real-world profit by listing their businesses for sale. When assets such as workers or factories are traded, the skills and benefits associated with NFTs are transferred to the purchasing player. Owning a land NFT allows players to initiate their in-game blockchain business association, where players can earn and own their gameplay. Land NFTs were made available for sale in December 2021, with fans investing over $42 million to secure industrial zones for their product development. Land Owners can also distribute Legacy Keys to others, fostering collaboration and shared wealth in the ecosystem.

For more information visit Gala Games.

About Gala Games

Gala is a Web3 games company that uses decentralization, player ownership and reward economies to create a revolutionary new way of gaming. With dozens of games on the horizon and several already in various stages of presale or beta play, Gala is quickly becoming the world leaders in own-your-experience gaming. Learn more at Gala.com.

About 22Cans

22Cans is a development company with award winning releases, Godus and The Trail, 22Cans' development philosophy is to create original, unique, world class gaming hits.

For More Information Contact:
Gala Games contacts:

22cans Contact:

SOURCE Gala Games

Also from this source

Gala Games Launches Turn-Based RPG Champions Arena

Gala Games Launches Turn-Based RPG Champions Arena

Gala Games, a pioneer in Web3 entertainment, today announced the launch of Champions Arena, a new turn-based RPG available on mobile and for the PC...

Gala Games Releases NFT Mystery Boxes to Commemorate Inventory Migrating to 'GalaChain'

Gala Games, a pioneering platform in web3 gaming, announced today that they will be relocating unsold and reserve NFT game items from the Ethereum...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.