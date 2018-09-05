22nd Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala: Le Cirque De La Nuit

MIAMI, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Buddies International, a groundbreaking nonprofit that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment and leadership development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is pleased to announce its 22nd Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala at Mana Wynwood on Friday, November 16.

The 22nd Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala is a spectacular event with hundreds of prominent local and international guests gathering to celebrate the Best Buddies mission. This year's theme is Le Cirque De La Nuit and will honor the organization's commitment to friendships, integrated employment and leadership development for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"I am proud to celebrate the Best Buddies mission with some of our most dedicated supporters, participants and volunteers at this year's Miami Gala," said Anthony K. Shriver, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Best Buddies International. "The Miami Gala is a fantastic way to thank and celebrate the achievements of our participants and supporters, as well as remind everyone of our mission and importance of the work that we do on behalf of individuals with special abilities."

Each year the Gala brings together some of Miami's most notable residents and celebrities from around the globe. Among those expected to attend this year's event includes: Best Buddies International's Founder, Chairman & CEO Anthony K. Shriver and his wife, Alina Shriver; Actors Rocco Amaradio, Jason Lewis and Patrick Schwarzenegger; Actress and Model Olivia Culpo; Four-time Tour de France Winner Chris Froome; and International Pop-Artist Romero Britto. The evening will conclude with a special musical performance by multi-platinum hip-hop artist Flo Rida!

There will also be a number of one-of-a-kind items up for auction, including the brand new Big Bang Unico Best Buddies Limited Edition timepiece coupled with an exclusive behind the scenes tour of Hublot Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland for an inside look at the makings of Hublot and why the brand is known for its philosophy of the Art of Fusion; a custom portrait by artist Romero Britto; and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of Dolce & Gabbana's Ready to Wear show in Milan, Italy that includes a meet and greet with Mr. Dolce & Mr. Gabbana and a tour of the world-renowned Ferrari plant in Maranello, Italy.

The day's festivities will kick-off bright and early with the Hublot Best Buddies Challenge: Miami, a 100K six-star cycling event, limited to just 50 cyclists, that starts and finishes at the beautiful St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort. The Challenge will be led by Tour de France winner Chris Froome, along with professional cyclists George Hincapie and Christian Vande Velde.

As a result of phenomenal support from generous sponsors and donors, Best Buddies is able to extend its reach globally and will continue to develop its presence through its eight formal programs— Best Buddies Ambassadors, Citizens, Colleges, e-Buddies®, High Schools, Jobs, Middle Schools and Promoters—across the United States and in 50 countries. Proceeds from the Gala will allow Best Buddies to continue making a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals with special abilities on a global scale.

Sterling Foundation Management and the The Ferraro Law Firm are the Friendship Sponsors of the event; Cutrale Citrus Juices, Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, Carnival Corporation & PLC, Carnival Foundation, Celebrity Cruises, Sheba Lucas, Tracfone Wireless are the Employment Sponsors. Leadership Sponsors include The GEO Group Foundation, Inc., Sally Heyman, Klingman & Associates, Park West Foundation, Lydia & Rudy Prio-Touzet, Marlyne Sexton, Sandy & Tony Tamer, Haute Living and WSVN 7News.

The Best Buddies Challenge: Miami is presented by Hublot; other sponsors include Abaco Wines, Braman Motors, Mack Cycle & Fitness, Pepsi-Cola, Seminole Hard Rock & Casino and the Winter family.

ABOUT BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL:

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment and leadership development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to nearly 2,500 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies' eight formal programs — Middle Schools, High Schools, Colleges, Citizens, e-Buddies®, Jobs, Ambassadors, and Promoters — engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 50 countries, positively impacting the lives of more than 1.2 million people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit www.bestbuddies.org, facebook.com/bestbuddies or twitter.com/bestbuddies.

