22nd Annual Marlow's Tavern Golf Classic Benefitting Special Olympics Georgia

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics Georgia will host more than 140 golfers at the 22nd Annual Marlow's Tavern Golf Classic. On October 15th the fundraiser will feature a breakfast, lunch, full round of golf, and a reception with a silent auction to follow at the Country Club of Roswell. Since 1999, through the annual Marlow's Tavern Golf Classic and restaurant openings, Marlow's Tavern and Sterling Culinary Management have supported Special Olympics Georgia by raising over $1,400,000 for Special Olympics Georgia athletes. This alone has given approximately 12,963 athletes the opportunity to complete and train in various Olympic-style sporting events.

"Special Olympics Georgia is excited to celebrate on October 15th at the 22nd Annual Marlow's Tavern Golf Classic at Country Club of Roswell," said Special Olympics Georgia CEO Georgia Milton-Sheats. "This annual tournament has raised over $1,400,000 for the organization, and it continues to grow each and every year. We are so grateful that Marlow's Tavern and all of the sponsors and golfers are believers and supporters of the 26,620 athletes in our state!" As Special Olympics Georgia continues to grow as an organization and continues to provide quality sports training and competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, we are thankful for a community who believes in our mission.

Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Publix, UPS, Marlow's Tavern, and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes.

Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank the Presenting, Reception, and Platinum Sponsors for the Golf Classic: United Distributors, IFMA, The Coca-Cola Company, ECOLAB, INC., Atlanta's Finest Linens, Iberia Bank, and Republic National Distributing Company. Thank you for your unwavering support and dedication to our athletes.

About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 26,620 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org .

