22nd Annual Meyer Factory Outlet Sales Begin on November 29th

WHAT:

California's Bay Area-based, long-running and widely popular annual Meyer Factory Outlet Sale at Meyer Corporation, U.S. – one of the largest cookware companies in America – offers holiday shoppers an extraordinary opportunity to stock up on top-brand kitchen products with savings of 40-70 percent off.

Ideal for culinary holiday gifting and for upgrading kitchen essentials, exclusive savings and special offers will be available for numerous leading brands, including: Anolon, Circulon, Breville, Farberware, SilverStone, BonJour, Rachael Ray, Paula Deen, Cake Boss, and Ayesha, Meyer's newest celebrity brand.

More than 1,000 products will be offered, including cookware, bakeware, oven to table stoneware, dinnerware, pantryware, teakettles, cutlery, tools and gadgets, and more.

Bonus Shopping Incentives :

Extra Discounts with 30 Percent Off Coupon – Shoppers can download a 30 percent off coupon at meyerus.com/sale for even more savings.

– First responders receive an additional 10 percent off with ID. Free Cookware Recycling – Bring your old pots and pans to make room for the new! (And in the spirit of being earth-friendly, shoppers are kindly asked to bring carrying bags with them for transporting home their great deals.)

– Meyer will accept donations for the -based Humane Society of the North Bay and match those donations up to . Established in 1986, the nonprofit offers shelter and adoption services for homeless animals. Free Parking at both locations.

WHEN:

Dates: Thursday, November 29th through Monday, December 10th

Times: Monday-Sunday: 10 am – 6 pm, Opening Day: 8 am – 6 pm

TWO OUTLET LOCATIONS:

Meyer Corporation, U.S.

2001 Meyer Way

Fairfield, CA 94533

Meyer Corporation, U.S.

One Meyer Plaza

Vallejo, CA 94590

For consumer inquiries : 1-707-551-2800, and online at: www.meyerus.com/sale - Downloadable coupon available and directions to sale location.

BACKGROUND:

Established in 1981 and headquartered in Vallejo, California, Meyer Corporation, U.S. is one of the largest cookware companies in America. Widely recognized brands distributed by Meyer Corporation, U.S. include Anolon®, Circulon®, Hestan NanoBond™, Ruffoni®, Breville®, Farberware®, BonJour®, Rachael Ray®, Cake Boss®, Ayesha®, Paula Deen® and SilverStone®.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at @PotsandPans

Follow us on Instagram and Pinterest at @PotsandPanscom

