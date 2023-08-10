22nd Century Technologies Hosts Secretary Yellen for Digitalization Showcase

Innovative Intelligent Document Processing Bot (IDPBot) Showcased as Part of the Vision for a Paperless IRS

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 22nd Century Technologies was honored to host Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel for a digital showcase that underscores the national commitment to modernizing government operations. The vision of a Paperless IRS by 2025 was at the forefront of the conversation, with 22nd Century Technologies showcasing its Intelligent Document Processing Bot (IDPBot) as a tangible solution aligned with this initiative.

Secretary Yellen, accompanied by Commissioner Werfel and Harrison Smith of the IRS's Enterprise Digitalization and Case Management Office (EDCMO), expressed the importance of digital transformation for the IRS. "It's one that we're calling paperless processing, and it marks a significant step in our efforts to digitalize IRS operations," said Yellen. "Today, we're announcing that by the next filing season, taxpayers will be able to digitally submit all current funds, non-tax forms, and notice responses to the IRS."

The visit provided an opportunity for 22nd Century Technologies to demonstrate how innovations like IDPBot can contribute to the broader digitalization goals. Designed to efficiently process and digitize high volumes of mail, IDPBot represents a key advancement to a public agency's goal to automate and/or digitalize their paper forms, thereby saving taxpayer's money, increasing efficiency and being a one-step closer to reducing carbon footprint. 

22nd Century Technologies CEO Anil Sharma expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the national vision. "We are immensely proud to align our efforts with the goals of Secretary Yellen and Commissioner Werfel. The IDPBot is just one example of how technology can drive transformation, and we're honored to be part of this exciting journey."

22nd Century Technologies president Satvinder Singh added, "The visit from Secretary Yellen and Commissioner Werfel is a significant acknowledgment of our commitment to innovation and excellence. We're excited to contribute to IRS modernization through solutions like IDPBot."

About 22nd Century Technologies:
22nd Century Technologies, Inc. (TSCTI) is one of the fastest-growing public sector-focused companies headquartered in McLean, VA. With 6000+ employees nationwide and 400+ contracts, TSCTI is currently supporting many of the nation's mission-critical programs in Digital Transformation, Cloud Migration, Application Modernization, IT Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Workforce Solutions. TSCTI's product suite consists of IDPBot, ERPKick, CAD/RMS and biometric solutions.

For more information, visit TSCTI.com.

