22nd Century Technologies, Inc. (TSCTI) Announces Acquisition of TreasurySoft to Strengthen ERP Solutions

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 22nd Century Technologies, Inc. (TSCTI) is pleased to announce the acquisition of TreasurySoft, a leading specialist in PeopleSoft and Oracle Fusion ERP Treasury Management Systems. This strategic move strengthens TSCTI's commitment to providing advanced Oracle Fusion and PeopleSoft solutions that enhance control, visibility, and transparency across corporate treasury, banking platforms, and financial operations.

TreasurySoft is a leader in driving efficiency and offering real-time insights across critical financial functions including cash management, investment management, deal management, and risk management. These applications support a wide range of operational areas such as payables, payroll, grants, leases, financial close, receivables, corporate banking, and accounting.

"This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for 22nd Century Technologies," said Anil Sharma, CEO of TSCTI. "By bringing TreasurySoft into our fold, we are not only expanding our ERP capabilities but also setting the stage to provide tailored solutions that extend and optimize Oracle ERP implementations. TreasurySoft's ability will enable us to deliver more robust, efficient, and integrated solutions on top of existing Oracle platforms. We are excited about the possibilities this acquisition brings and look forward to delivering enhanced value to our customers."

With the addition of TreasurySoft, 22nd Century Technologies will expand its ERP practice, offering digital transformation solutions tailored for federal, state, local and transit agencies. Backed by their dedicated Center of Excellence and deep expertise in areas such as digital finance transformation, strategic program management, and enterprise-wide risk mitigation, the company is uniquely positioned to deliver seamless Oracle ERP implementations and ongoing financial system optimizations. 22nd Century's advisory-driven TSCTI+ methodology seamlessly integrates key modules like Finance, Projects, Procurement, Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), and Human Capital Management/Payroll (HCM/Payroll), leading to streamlined operations and enhanced financial oversight. This is further augmented by their proprietary Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Generative AI tools, ensuring delivery of high-impact efficiency gains, robust compliance, and superior financial governance.

About 22nd Century Technologies:

22nd Century Technologies, Inc. (TSCTI) is one of the fastest-growing public sector-focused companies headquartered in McLean, VA. With 6000+ employees nationwide and 400+ contracts, TSCTI is currently supporting many of the nation's mission-critical programs in Digital Transformation, Cloud Migration, Application Modernization, IT Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Workforce Solutions. TSCTI's product suite consists of IDPBot, ERPKick, CAD/RMS and biometric solutions.

For more information, visit TSCTI.com.

SOURCE 22nd Century Technologies, Inc,