22nd Century Technologies Introduces Payment Gateway, a First-of-Its-Kind Policy-Powered Treasury Optimization Platform

New platform empowers commercial and public-sector treasury teams to turn account balances into a revenue engine

MCLEAN, Va., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 22nd Century Technologies, Inc. (TSCTI), a leading provider of digital transformation and enterprise technology solutions for public and private sectors, today announced the launch of Payment Gateway, a first-of-its-kind Policy-Driven Treasury Optimization Platform that transforms payments operations and turns account balances into a revenue-generating engine overnight.

Transform Payments Operations and Turn Account Balances into a revenue engine with TSCTI's Payment Gateway.

"Treasury organizations shouldn't have to choose between control, transparency, and financial performance," said Anil Sharma, CEO of 22nd Century Technologies. "Payment Gateway brings those capabilities together in one platform, helping organizations manage payments more intelligently while unlocking new financial value from their treasury operations."

Built on native Oracle technologies and extensible across ERP environments, Payment Gateway enables treasury teams to optimize liquidity, generate measurable interest earnings and savings, and gain complete visibility across the entire payment lifecycle. Payment Gateway is powered by governed multi-agentic artificial intelligence with multi-model Large Language Models (LLMs). The platform can be deployed within 45 days with minimal operational disruption, allowing organizations to begin realizing financial impact almost immediately.

Payment Gateway eliminates bank-centric payment hubs, placing treasury operations back where they belong: inside the ERP system of record. By centralizing payment workflows, integrating across financial systems, and optimizing cash positions across banking relationships, the platform enables organizations to turn routine payment operations into a strategic financial capability.

Through its policy-driven, explainable AI, Payment Gateway supports real-time cash positioning, fraud or duplicate payment identification, and OFAC compliance enforcement, with intelligent treasury optimization recommendations delivered daily. The platform is built with human oversight and governance by design to ensure that automation enhances financial operations while maintaining accountability.

Commercial organizations and government agencies using Payment Gateway receive end-to-end visibility from payment initiation through reconciliation. The platform unifies accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, investments, debt, line of credit, and third-party payments into a single treasury command center.

"Payment Gateway fundamentally changes how treasury organizations think about payments," said Dinesh Kumar, President of TSCTI's ERP Practice. "By extending existing ERP environments with AI-driven cash optimization and full lifecycle visibility, we're giving finance and treasury leaders the tools to generate interest earnings and savings they can pass on to their shareholders and citizen constituents."

The platform is purpose-built to support the scale, complexity, and compliance requirements of the most demanding treasury environments. Key capabilities include multi-bank integration, multi-entity support, private-sector and public-sector approval workflows, secure financial data exchange, and AI-driven treasury analytics.

About 22nd Century Technologies, Inc. (TSCTI)

22nd Century Technologies, Inc. (TSCTI), founded in 1997, is an IT systems integrator with more than 6,000 professionals supporting private-sector organizations as well as the DoW and federal civilian, state, and local agencies. With AI and innovation at its core, TSCTI delivers mission-critical solutions in Digital Transformation, Cloud Enablement, Cybersecurity, IT Infrastructure, and Enterprise Modernization. Learn more at www.tscti.com.

SOURCE 22nd Century Technologies, Inc,