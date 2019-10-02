22NW: Catalyst Biosciences Needs Change Now

22NW, LP ("22NW" or "we") is one of the largest shareholders of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBIO) with ownership of approximately 6% of the Company's outstanding shares. As mentioned in our previous letter, we recommended shareholders apply pressure to the Company's Board of Directors and Executive team and replace them with our representatives. In particular, we believe long-time Board Director, Jeff Himawan, should be replaced immediately.

Since joining Catalyst Biosciences' Board of Directors in 2008 as a privately-traded company, and his inclusion into the publicly-traded company's Board in August 2015, we believe Jeff Himawan failed to add tangible shareholder value. Jeff's tenure at the Company includes: 1) shareholder losses of about -94% since the reverse merger in August 20151; 2) a failure to enter any drugs into Phase 3 trials2; and 3) a failure to show evidence of attracting new strategic partners to economically advance late-stage trials.

In our view, Jeff's struggles at the Company are not an anomaly but rather a continuation to a pattern of shareholder-value-erosion and poor executive leadership. We encourage the Company's shareholders to examine Jeff's track record with another publicly traded biomedical company, MediciNova. Based on our research, Jeff was added to MediciNova's Board of Directors in January 2006 and currently serves as its Chairman of the Board. Since its IPO in December 2006, MediciNova shareholders lost about -29% on their investment compared to the 412% and 136% of the SPDR S&P Biotech and iShares Russell 2000 ETFs, respectively:3

Like his time at Catalyst Biosciences, we believe Jeff failed as a corporate leader in his inability to solicit a significant third-party arrangement to guide MediciNova through Phase 3 trials and into production. In the process, MediciNova's cumulative losses totaled more than $200 million4 and its shareholders were significantly diluted. Its "Named Executive Officers," on the other hand, pocketed more than $50 million in the same period:5

Named Executive Officers

total yearly compensation Yuchi Iwaka

(CEO) Kazuko

Matsuda

(CMO) Other Total 2006 $ 3,090,882 $ - $ 5,752,407 $ 8,843,289 2007 596,867 - 1,386,557 1,983,424 2008 926,666 - 2,093,931 3,020,597 2009 838,033 - 1,907,352 2,745,385 2010 759,060 - 2,169,511 2,928,571 2011 917,580 606,809 2,116,677 3,641,066 2012 907,434 516,051 2,282,057 3,705,542 2013 1,615,366 915,011 909,645 3,440,022 2014 769,098 682,791 447,673 1,899,562 2015 1,305,086 729,870 1,215,239 3,250,195 2016 1,936,263 1,175,331 1,651,256 4,762,850 2017 2,557,279 1,645,654 2,137,575 6,340,508 2018 2,853,305 1,825,668 1,325,127 6,004,100 Total $ 19,072,919 $ 8,097,185 $ 25,395,007 $ 52,565,111

Like Catalyst Biosciences, we believe MeidiciNova's executives and Essex Woodlands owned an insignificant amount of the equity and possessed great influence over MediciNova. Also like the Company, the primary beneficiaries from years of what we perceived to be strategic blunders and shareholder dilution were its executives, whose pay was also decided by Jeff Himawan through his role in the Compensation Committee. We do not believe this represents the type of "extensive experience in the biotechnology industry" from "considerable service on both public and private boards of directors" shareholders of the Catalyst Biosciences should find acceptable.

We also encourage shareholders to question Jeff Himawan's financial incentives to devote time away from his extensive number of privately-traded portfolio companies. Jeff's financial ties to the Company can be traced to the private-equity sponsor, Essex Woodlands Management, where he serves as a Managing Director.6 Since Jeff and Essex Woodlands became owners of the publicly-traded Company in August 2015, neither he nor the sponsor purchased additional shares. According to the most recently available 13-F data, Essex Woodlands owns less than 1% of the Company's equity. We believe Jeff's and Essex Woodlands' immaterial financial interest in the Company represents their ability and willingness to drive shareholder value in the Company.

Through his membership on the Board of Directors and the Company's Compensation Committee, we believe Jeff is content to allow insiders to disproportionately benefit at the expense of shareholders. During Jeff's tenure in the publicly-traded company, Catalyst Biosciences accumulated more than $100 million in losses7, failed to advance any drugs to or beyond Phase 3 clinical trials8, and failed to form significant strategic partnerships. Concurrently, its "Named Executive Officers" pocketed nearly $15 million in four years under a compensation plan approved by Jeff Himawan:9

Named Executive Officers

total yearly compensation Nassim

Usman

(CEO) Fletcher

Payne (CFO) Howard Levy

(CMO) Other Total 2015 $ 2,367,260 $ 916,061 $ - $ 1,429,967 $ 4,713,288 2016 569,634 383,659 414,104 695,833 2,063,230 2017 1,835,273 779,223 932,226 - 3,546,722 2018 2,442,313 969,476 1,198,847 - 4,610,636 Total $ 7,214,480 $ 3,048,419 $ 2,545,177 $ 2,125,800 $ 14,933,876

At time of writing, the Company is valued less than the cash held on its balance sheet. We believe this suggests other market-participants place very little faith in the Company's Board and Executive team. We believe Jeff Himawan's poor track record as an executive leader and lack of ownership in the Company represents a significant hinderance to unlocking the Company's intrinsic value. Through our 6% ownership, we demand Board representation that will maximize shareholder value–now is the time for shareholders to apply pressure to the existing Board. Failing to place our representatives on the Board, we believe Catalyst Biosciences should immediately initiate a strategic sale process for the Company and/or aggressively pursue established partners for the drugs in the Company's pipeline.

About 22NW, LP:

Founded in 2015, 22NW Fund is a Seattle-based value fund with $150 million of assets under management. The firm specializes in small and microcap investments and has a multi-year investment horizon.

1 Bloomberg, total return for the period August 20, 2015 through September 20, 2019.

2 Based on clinicaltrials.gov registrations.

3 Bloomberg, total return for the period December 7, 2006 through September 20, 2019.

4 Measured by the change in retained earnings for the period beginning December 31, 2006 and ending June 30, 2019.

5 Based on the 'Summary Compensation Table' found in MediciNova's annual proxy filings.

6 https://www.ewhealthcare.com/team/detail/jeff_himawan

7 Measured by the change in retained earnings for the period beginning December 31, 2015 and ending June 30, 2019.

8 Per clinicaltrials.gov registrations.

9 Based on the 'Summary Compensation Table' found in Catalyst Biosciences' annual proxy filings.

SOURCE 22NW

