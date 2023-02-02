$23.4 Billion Worldwide Battery Recycling Industry to 2030 - Featuring Aqua Metals, Call2Recycle, EnerSys and Gopher Resource Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Recycling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Battery Recycling estimated at US$17.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Lead Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR

The Battery Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

  • Accurec Recycling GmbH
  • Aqua Metals, Inc.
  • Battery Solutions, LLC (BSL)
  • Call2Recycle, Inc.
  • COM2 Recycling Solutions
  • East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.
  • EnerSys
  • Exide Technologies
  • G&P Batteries
  • Gopher Resource
  • Gravita India Limited
  • Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Johnson Controls, Inc.
  • Kinbursky Brothers, Inc.
  • Metalex Products Limited
  • Raw Materials Company
  • Recupyl SAS
  • Retriev Technologies Inc.
  • Rsr Corporation
  • Teck Resources Limited
  • Terrapure Environmental
  • The Doe Run Company
  • Tonolli Canada
  • Umicore NV/SA
  • Vinton Batteries

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Introduction
  • Battery Storage Investments (in US$ Billion): 2017-2050
  • Battery Recycling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Manufacturers Focus on Innovative Recycling Technologies
  • Battery Innovations and Recycling Challenges
  • Companies Team up for Effective Recycling Battery Programs
  • Rise in Demand for Batteries for EVs Drives the Need for Advanced Battery Recycling Solutions
  • Global Battery Capacity Volumes by Sector (in GWh): 2018-2025
  • Global Battery Capacity Volumes by Sector (in GWh): 2018-2025
  • Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030
  • Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger Vehicle Market: 2015-2030
  • Global Cumulative Capacity of Used EV Batteries (in GWh/Year): 2019-2025
  • Environmental Concerns Drive EV Manufacturers Take up Initiatives for Battery Recycling
  • Regulations for Auto Makers to Devise End-Of-Life Strategies to Catalyze Growth
  • Rise in Wearable Technologies Pose a Challenge for Battery Recycling
  • Global Wearable Device Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2016-2022
  • Proliferating Sales of Portable Electronics Pushes Demand for Battery Recycling
  • Penetration of Mobile Phones in Major Geographic Markets
  • Global Smartphone Adoption as % of Total Mobile Connections: 2017 & 2025
  • Global Mobile Phone Sales (in Million Units): 2009-2020
  • Global Number of Mobile Phone Users: 2018-2025
  • Car Battery Recycling: An Overview

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r37rmd-recycling?w=5

