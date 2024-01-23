23.59% CAGR growth in RPA and Hyperautomation Market, increasing need for automation within major industries to drive growth - Technavio

Growing technological advancements is a major trend in the market. Prominent players in the automation industry are dedicated to developing innovative technology solutions, like a unified platform for hyperautomation, to maintain competitiveness in the market.

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The RPA and hyperautomation market is estimated to grow by USD 20.53 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.59% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. The rise in the need for automation within major industries is a key factor driving market growth. Industries are adapting to technological advancements, such as hyperautomation, to enhance safety and efficiency. In construction, hyperautomation identifies safety violations preemptively, ensuring compliance with pedestrian walking lanes and equipment safety. The integration of automation offers real-time data, allowing companies to make informed modifications based on data, and fostering opportunities for improved processes.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global RPA and Hyperautomation Market 2023-2027

Technavio has segmented the market based on Component (Solutions and Services), Technology (RPA, Business process management suites, Decision management systems, and Integration platform as a service), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the solutions segment will be significant during the forecast period. RPA and hyperautomation solutions leverage AI, including machine learning, cognitive automation, and computer vision, to enhance operational efficiency by automating tasks. These technologies enable organizations to streamline business operations, reducing both the time and costs associated with workflows.

Based on geography, the global RPA and hyperautomation market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global RPA and hyperautomation market.

North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Numerous sectors in North America have embraced digital transformation, resulting in substantial data generation. This trend provides a conducive environment for implementing RPA and hyperautomation solutions. Industries such as BFSI, IT, telecom, transportation, logistics, manufacturing, and retail are actively adopting these technologies, fueling regional market growth.

The lack of awareness regarding RPA and hyperautomation solutions is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Hyperautomation: Major Applications

RPA (Robotic Process Automation) and hyperautomation solutions play a pivotal role in driving efficient and cost-effective corporate operations by automating rule-based, manual, and back-office administrative tasks. Leveraging RDA (Robotic Desktop Automation), Attended Automation, and Unattended Automation, these solutions create a virtual workforce that significantly enhances accuracy and productivity while reducing implementation costs. With capabilities such as Automation Scripting, Process Discovery, Low-Code/No-Code development, Orchestrator for centralized management, Data Integration, Decision Automation, Enterprise Automation, Process Mining for process optimization, RPA Analytics for performance insights, Automation Governance for compliance, Bot Deployment, Legacy System Integration, Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) for human oversight, Natural Language Processing (NLP) for text analysis, and Task Automation, RPA and hyperautomation are revolutionizing the way businesses streamline their operations.

What are the key data covered in this RPA and Hyperautomation Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the RPA and Hyperautomation Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the RPA and Hyperautomation Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the RPA and Hyperautomation Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East & Africa

, , APAC, , and the & A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of RPA and Hyperautomation Market companies

