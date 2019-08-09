$23.7 Million in Diversified Investments Funded at Ignite Funding

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignite Funding today announced that in July 2019 they funded $23.7 million in Trust Deed investments on behalf of their investors.

The $23.7 million includes the funding of four projects in four states. The first project was the acquisition of 17 acres of land to be developed into a 248-lot community for entry level homebuyers in Nevada. The second project was to acquire 26 acres of land to be developed into 244 townhomes in Texas. The third project was to acquire a 2.6-acre parcel to be split into two lots for high-end home buyers in Arizona. And finally, the acquisition of approximately 110,000 square foot Sears building to be repositioned with multiple tenants in Washington.

"We know that our investors demand diversification in borrowers, asset type and location and we continue to deliver quality investments with mitigated risk yielding higher returns," stated president Carrie Cook.

About Ignite Funding

Ignite Funding fills a lending gap by providing homebuilders and developers a reliable lending source not available with small, mid-size and large financial institutions. This gap in lending options allows investors an opportunity to participate in real estate investments that offer double-digit annualized returns to build wealth in their retirement portfolio.

