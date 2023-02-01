'23 is the Year of the Podcast Radio Play

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix is so 2021. Everyone's bored with Wordle. What new invention can we glom onto this year? The Columbus Civic Theater has the answer. Dash on over to the Columbus Civic Theater's website, columbuscivic.org to see the future now.

They're called Podcast Radio Plays. And they're all the rage, didn't you know. A Podcast Radio Play, or a PRP if you're cool, is mix of two mediums that has been around awhile, the radio play. Placed inside a podcast, so an adventurous patron can enjoy them at anytime and anywhere, and you have cultural equivalent to the flying car. And much less dangerous.

The most popular so far is the Civic's own adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby. Our annual A Christmas Carol and Christmas Medley are seasonal favorites. Three short Winnie-the-Pooh chapters, the classic comedy, Arms and the Man, and the upcoming proto-feminist satire, Somerset Maugham's The Constant Wife are on the digital menu. All free to all.

Funding, in part, is provided by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, the Columbus City Council, and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther. But most of the support for this work comes from patrons of the Columbus Civic Theater. We invite you to join their haloed ranks, (they are listed here: https://columbuscivic.org/angels.html ) as the Civic survives on donations.

About the Columbus Civic Theater

A little of our history will explain a lot. We used to perform live theater, and did so for eleven years, in a small facility we renovated ourselves. We mounted 94 productions there, and we were going strong. (Publicity photos representing these shows may be viewed at https://columbuscivic.org/civic-history.html.) Then the pandemic hit. Without audiences, our income disappeared, and we were forced to shutter the theater. That year, we recorded our annual production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, and posted it as a Podcast Radio Play. It was received with great enthusiasm, and we saw it as an opportunity to continue to make more.

Media Contact:

Callie Pechacek

[email protected]

SOURCE The Columbus Civic Theater