23-Year-Old Programmer Turned Jewelry Designer Launches New Jewelry Line

PRAGUE, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederik Ehlers, the 23-year-old designer and creator of Talidara Jewelry is launching his new line of designs. A line celebrating the finer things and the beauty of life, with one of the statement pieces in the collection being a pair of nude female torso earrings, featuring two 1 carat diamonds. The collection is mainly made using diamonds and pink sapphires, all set in beautiful white gold.

In total there are 18 new pieces, a mix of earrings and rings, all of which have been inspired by different figures, animals and elements of life.

The collection has been around half a year in the making and is finally ready to be seen by the public. This comes just one month after Frederik sold his first big piece of jewelry on Sotheby's auction house in Paris, a beautiful 24 carat emerald ring, sold for 18.900 Euro.

Frederik, who has been a self-taught programmer since the age of 14, changed his career path at 19 as he was getting tired of sitting in front of a computer for 12 hours a day, attempting to create the next big thing.

Thus the Talidara brand was founded and after another couple of years making jewelry piece by piece and mainly on custom orders. The decision to make a full design line was made.

This new collection is meant to establish Talidara as an actual brand and to show some of the vision behind the initial start of Talidara.

As Frederik says, this collection is one that you either like or you don't, nothing neutral. That is essentially what design should be all about: making an impression regardless of whether it is a positive or negative one.

The new collection is available on the Talidara Jewelry website https://talidara.com where it can be purchased directly.

For more press material: https://talidara.com/press.html

About Frederik

Of Danish nationality, but resides in both Czech Republic and Denmark. Frederik has always worked on making and creating whatever came to his mind and after many years, he dropped out of his university studies, following the increased success of his new brand Talidara.

Since the age of 14, Frederik has done almost everything within the field of online business. Developing apps and games for the iOS market, programmed various types of software for Windows, designed dress shirts for men and much more. But it was first when he shifted his vision towards the jewelry medium, that everything changed. After many years of hard work, he has now managed to create something sought after, however there is still a long way to go, but things look better than ever.

