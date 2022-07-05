23-Year-Old Yoel Goldberg of Eastern Union Closes $30 Million in Financing Over a Six-Month Period

Broker Secures Ten Commercial Mortgages Representing Seven States and Seven Property Types

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoel Goldberg, a 23-year-old senior loan originator with Eastern Union, recently closed ten commercial mortgages valued at a total of more than $30 million over the course of a six-month period. The transactions, secured between last December and May of this year, represented seven property types in seven states.

Eastern Union, based in New York, is one of America's largest providers of commercial mortgage brokerage and capital markets advisory services.

Yoel Goldberg of Eastern Union secured $7.07 million in financing toward the acquisition of a 182,084-square-foot industrial distribution center in Champaign, IL.

Among the ten deals, Mr. Goldberg secured $7.7 million in financing for an industrial property in Elgin, IL, $7.07 million for a similar property in Champaign, IL, $4.74 million for a triple-net-lease retail site in Salt Lake City, UT, and $2.4 million for another triple-net-lease retail site in Charleston, SC.

In addition to industrial and triple-net-lease retail assets, Mr. Goldberg's transactions have included multi-family properties, a school, a mixed-use site, a medical office, and a single-family portfolio.

Yoel Goldberg, who lives in Brooklyn, joined Eastern Union two years ago.

"I've quickly learned that owners want their brokers to provide them with a clear and realistic understanding of the market landscape," said Mr. Goldberg. "I'm talking with banks and lenders all over the country. I'm in a position to help clients see how realistic their expectations are, even if that means advising them to keep shopping around. Owners appreciate honesty and transparency, which serve as good relationship builders,"

"Yoel Goldberg stands out because he's committed to doing what it takes to be successful," said Abraham Bergman, president and CEO of Eastern Union. "He's executed transactions covering a wide spectrum of asset types, and he's worked hard to learn from senior brokers."

The properties financed by Mr. Goldberg were located in Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, South Carolina and Utah.

Yoel Goldberg earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Brooklyn College and also spent a year studying business, administration and marketing at Bar-Ilan University in Tel Aviv, Israel.

