$231 Million Food and Beverages Disinfection Market - Global Outlook to 2026

Global Food & Beverage Disinfection market accounted for $146.59 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $231.34 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.



Rising safety concerns about the production and hygienic working environment at the manufacturers and increasing cases of food borne diseases and global outbreaks caused by microorganisms involved in food & beverages are the some of the factor for driving the growth of the market. However, growing demand for minimally processed food products and maintaining proper process control are the factors hindering the market. In addition, growing demand for packaged food products in the Asia-Pacific region is set to provide lucrative opportunity.



Food and beverages industry commonly uses food and beverages disinfection products to follow the regulations set by the authorities and to maintain the hygienic working environment. The food and beverages disinfection products kill the harmful infection-causing microorganisms, causing the surrounding environment to be free of them.



Based on the type, the food processing equipment segment due to the form of critical part of large manufacturing units, and the disinfection of these equipment helps achieve quality compliance. Food processing was the major application area of food & beverage disinfection (chemicals and technology), as the major focus of manufacturers is on disinfecting the food contact surfaces during the entire production line.



By geography, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market. The application of disinfection equipment is estimated to increase at a high rate, due to the increasing food safety concerns. The rapid growth of the food processing sector in this region is expected to result in the increase in the number of food processing units, which is further projected to boost the demand for food & beverage disinfection equipment and chemicals.



5 Global Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Technology

5.2.1 Ozonation

5.2.2 UV Radiation

5.2.3 Steam-Ultrasound

5.2.4 Dry Fogging

5.2.5 Other Technologies

5.3 Chemical

5.3.1 Alcohols

5.3.2 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

5.3.3 Hydrogen Peroxide and Peracetic Acid

5.3.4 Chlorine Compounds

5.3.5 Iodophors

5.3.6 Aldehydes



6 Global Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Food Surface

6.3 Food Packaging

6.4 Food Processing Equipment



7 Global Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Beverage Industry

7.2.1 Non-Alcoholic Beverages

7.2.2 Alcoholic Beverages

7.3 Food Industry

7.3.1 Fish & Seafood

7.3.2 Meat & Poultry

7.3.3 Fruits & Vegetables

7.3.4 Dairy Products

7.3.5 Ready-to-eat Meals

7.3.6 Processed Foods

7.3.7 Sweeteners

7.3.8 Other Food Industries



8 Global Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Xylem

10.2 Entaco

10.3 Solvay

10.4 Neogen Corporation

10.5 Evonik

10.6 CCL Pentasol

10.7 Evoqua Water Technologies

10.8 Fink Tec GmbH

10.9 Advanced UV

10.10 Trojan Technologies

10.11 Stepan Company



