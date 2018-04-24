23andMe and Tribeca Studios® to Inspire Next Generation of Filmmaking, Creating 23 Films that explore personal "DNA stories"

Over the next year and commissioned by 23andMe, Tribeca Studios will produce along with 23 different filmmakers stories that explore compelling DNA journeys of every kind. More than half of the filmmakers selected will be female. These films can take any shape -- from exploring a filmmaker's personal genetics to documenting how 23andMe test results have impacted people's' lives. Each filmmaker will be able to see the human experience through the lens of DNA and capture powerful stories such as finding long-lost family members, the impact of discovering genetic risks for disease, and wellness discoveries, powered by the 23andMe experience.

"The number of unsolicited and compelling stories that come in each month is incredible," said Tracy Keim, 23andMe Vice President of Consumer Marketing & Brand. "The challenge has always been how to bring more of them into the world. We believe through the lens of Tribeca's diverse community of filmmakers, these DNA stories will be celebrated in the most authentic way."

"We are looking forward to collaborating not only with 23andMe but with 23 filmmakers each with a different take and vantage point, showcasing how DNA and human genetics have fully entered the mainstream, both scientifically and artistically," said Paula Weinstein, EVP, Tribeca Enterprises.

Tribeca Studios will team with 23 filmmakers to develop their DNA-themed films which will be released throughout the year.

About Tribeca Studios

In continued support of Tribeca Enterprises' mission, Tribeca Studios® develops and produces original programming for leading digital networks, custom film projects in association with brand partners and digital content for emerging platforms. Tribeca Studios delivers high quality storytelling across the evolving media landscape by utilizing our network of filmmakers and established track record in film and television production.

About the Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival is the leading cultural event that brings visionaries and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, VR, gaming, music, and online work. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is a platform for creative expression and immersive entertainment. The Festival champions emerging and established voices; discovers award-winning filmmakers and creators; curates innovative experiences; and introduces new technology and ideas through premieres, exhibitions, talks, and live performances.

The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. Now in its 17th year, the Festival has evolved into a destination for creativity that reimagines the cinematic experience and explores how art can unite communities.

About 23andMe

23andMe, Inc. is the leading consumer genetics and research company. Founded in 2006, the mission of the company is to help people access, understand and benefit from the human genome. The company was named by MIT Technology Review in its "50 Smartest Companies, 2017" list, and featured as Fast Company's #2 Most Innovative Health Company in 2018. 23andMe has millions of customers worldwide, with more than 80 percent of customers consented to participate in research. 23andMe, Inc. is located in Mountain View, CA. More information is available at www.23andMe.com.

