23andMe COVID-19 Study Finds Genetic Link to Loss of Smell Among COVID-19 patients

The research builds on the work already done by 23andMe over the last year that includes new findings around the role blood type plays in severity and susceptibility to the virus. Because the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 first enters the body and accumulates in olfactory support cells, the findings may offer researchers important insights into the biological pathway for infection.

For these findings, the researchers again used data from more than one million people who consented to participate in 23andMe's COVID-19 Study . By examining the differences in the genome between COVID-19 cases who did and did not experience loss of taste or smell, 23andMe scientists identified an association on chromosome 4 near the olfactory genes UGT2A1 and UGT2A2.

Two-thirds (68 percent) of those in the 23andMe COVID-19 study who tested positive for the virus reported loss of smell or taste, compared to just 17 percent of those who tested negative. Furthermore, in a model adjusted for other symptoms, age, and sex, the loss of smell or taste carried a seven-fold increased likelihood of testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 among those reporting illness.

The scientists ran separate genome-wide association studies for individuals of European, Latino, African American, East Asian, and South Asian ancestries, and then combined the data via a meta-analysis. The researchers found the frequency of the risk allele is most commonly observed in individuals of European ancestry (37 percent) and least commonly observed in individuals of East Asian ancestry (19 percent).

The researchers also found that among younger people with COVID-19 the loss of smell and taste was more common. Among those aged 26-35, 73 percent reported loss of smell, whereas only 43 percent reported loss of smell in those 85 or older. When the researchers looked at differences between men and women they found that women were more likely than men to report loss of smell or taste (72 percent versus 61 percent).

Little is known about what the genetic variant (rs7868383) does, or how it impacts the likelihood of losing your smell or taste during infection with SARS-CoV-2. But the olfactory genes UGT2A1/2 are part of a family of enzymes called uridine diphosphate glycosyltransferases, and are expressed in the olfactory epithelium and metabolize odorant compounds. In the 23andMe database, both of these genes are related to such things as ice-cream taste preference and ability to smell as measured by a self-reported five-point scale ranging from very poor to very good.

