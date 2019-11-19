23rd Annual Meyer Outlet Sale Begins On December 5th

VALLEJO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

The long-running and widely popular annual Meyer Outlet Sale at Bay Area, California-based Meyer Corporation, U.S. – one of the largest cookware companies in America – returns for its 23rd anniversary to offer an extraordinary holiday shopping opportunity with once a year savings on top-brand kitchen products with savings of 40 to 70 percent off.

Kick start holiday shopping with deep discounts on home cooking, baking, and entertaining products including cookware, bakeware, pantryware, stoneware, teakettles, tool and gadgets, cutlery, and more from leading kitchenware brands, Anolon, Circulon, Farberware, BonJour, Ayesha, Rachael Ray, Paula Deen, and SilverStone.

This year's sale also marks the appearance of the company's newest brand, LocknLock food and pantry storage containers, and a new address for its Fairfield location.

Bonus Shopping Incentives :

Extra Discounts with 30 Percent Off Coupon – Shoppers can download a 30 percent off coupon at meyerus.com/sale for even more savings.



– Shoppers can download a 30 percent off coupon at meyerus.com/sale for even more savings. 10 Percent Off for First Responders – Certain first responders receive an additional 10 percent off with ID or badge (please visit www.meyerus/sale.com for a complete list).



– Certain first responders receive an additional 10 percent off with ID or badge (please visit www.meyerus/sale.com for a complete list). Free Cookware Recycling – Bring your old pots and pans to make room for the new! (And in the spirit of being earth-friendly, shoppers are kindly asked to bring carrying bags with them for transporting home their great deals.)



– Bring your old pots and pans to make room for the new! (And in the spirit of being earth-friendly, shoppers are kindly asked to bring carrying bags with them for transporting home their great deals.) Donation Match – Meyer will accept donations for the Vallejo -based Humane Society of the North Bay and match those donations up to $15,000 . Established in 1986, the nonprofit offers shelter and adoption services for homeless animals.



– Meyer will accept donations for the -based Humane Society of the North Bay and match those donations up to . Established in 1986, the nonprofit offers shelter and adoption services for homeless animals. Free Parking at both locations.

WHEN:

Dates: Thursday, December 5th through Monday, December 16th

Times: Monday-Sunday: 10 am – 6 pm, Opening Day: 8 am – 6 pm

TWO OUTLET LOCATIONS:

NEW Fairfield Location

300 Chadbourne Road

Fairfield, CA 94534

Exit 56 off Highway 12

Meyer Corporation, U.S.

525 Curtola Parkway

Vallejo, CA 94590

For consumer inquiries : (707) 551-2800, and online at: www.meyerus.com/sale. Downloadable coupon, directions to sale location, and preview of discounted items available.

BACKGROUND:

Established in 1981 and headquartered in Vallejo, California, Meyer Corporation, U.S. is one of the largest cookware companies in America. Widely recognized brands distributed by Meyer Corporation, U.S. include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, Hestan®, Ruffoni®, BonJour®, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha™, Paula Deen® and SilverStone.

