23rd ANNUAL SUTTER HOME FOR HOPE CAMPAIGN DRIVES DONATIONS TO NATIONAL BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION

News provided by

Sutter Home Family Vineyards

18 Oct, 2023, 14:31 ET

Sutter Home Fans Encouraged to Collect Screwcaps to Support Fight Against Breast Cancer

ST. HELENA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutter Home Family Vineyards, a longtime champion in the fight against breast cancer, today announced the winery's renewed commitment to fighting breast cancer with the 23rd annual Sutter Home for Hope campaign. As one of America's first wine companies to make a commitment to breast cancer research, treatment and education, Sutter Home has contributed more than $1.69 million to the cause over the past 23 years. The wine brand returns in its ninth year of partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® with limited-edition pink-ribbon White Zinfandel and Pink Moscato bottles in 187mL, 750mL and 1.5L formats.

Continue Reading
Photo courtesy of Sutter Home Family Vineyards
Photo courtesy of Sutter Home Family Vineyards

The Sutter Home for Hope initiative began in 2001, when one of Sutter Home's founding family members, Vera Trinchero Torres, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Sutter Home fans can help continue the fight against breast cancer by sending in their Sutter Home screwcaps via mail or scanning the QR code featured on in-store point of sale. For every screwcap received or QR code scanned on in-store point of sale, the winery will donate $1 to National Breast Cancer Foundation, up to $60,000. The program began Sept. 1 and will run through the end of 2023.

Sutter Home fans are encouraged to further our fight against breast cancer by visiting https://fundraise.nbcf.org/sutter. Through the site fans can fund a HOPE Kit for a woman undergoing breast cancer treatment. Each package is filled with thoughtful items that patients find soothing and encouraging. $50 funds one HOPE Kit, though the one-time fee or a monthly donation can be made for any amount.

"Our mission for making a difference remains twofold: providing support to charities and nonprofits like National Breast Cancer Foundation that are working to make a difference in communities nationwide, and promoting positive messages of hope and support to let those affected by cancer know they are not alone," said Jennifer Hohman, director of marketing for Sutter Home. "We are truly grateful to our fans who have joined us as we take on this cause together, as an extended family – one that's there to help celebrate the good times and give support during the challenging times."

Banded together to make a positive difference in the lives of families around the world, Sutter Home and National Breast Cancer Foundation are committed to Helping Women Now®. The National Cancer Institute predicts that an estimated 297,790* women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 43,170* will die in the United States in 2023. With the help of Sutter Home's fans, National Breast Cancer Foundation can inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services. "NBCF is grateful for the 9-year partnership with Sutter Home and for their long-term commitment to our mission of Helping Women Now®," said Janelle Hail, NBCF founder & CEO. "The funds raised over the years have made a significant impact in raising awareness of breast cancer and their support has provided thousands of breast health services to women in need across the U.S."

Sutter Home invites those looking to make a difference to "Clink for Pink" now through Dec. 31. Learn all the ways Sutter Home is inspiring hope from our home to yours at www.sutterhome.com/sutter-home-for-hope/.

About Sutter Home

When the Trinchero family bought the Sutter Home Winery in 1948, they had vision, passion and a keen insight into consumer tastes. In the early 1970s, Sutter Home revolutionized the way Americans enjoyed wine when it created the first-ever White Zinfandel, introducing a new, sweeter style of wine—along with several other crowd-pleasing varietals—at an affordable price. By the 1980s and 1990s, Sutter Home became a household name as the second largest independent, family-owned winery in the United States. In 2005, the winery was the first to produce the groundbreaking single-serve, 187mL package in lightweight plastic bottles. Today, Sutter Home continues to reflect the evolution of its consumers, offering 24 different varietals in 750mL, 187mL and 1.5L bottles, plus 500mL Tetra Pak® packages. For more information visit www.SutterHome.com.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 16 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/

Source: *National Cancer Institute U.S. Female Breast Cancer Statistics: https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/breast.html

Support the Cause: Send Sutter Home screwcaps in an envelope labeled SHFH23 to:

Inmar Rebate Center | PO Box 426008 | Laredo, TX 78842-6008

Social Media:

Facebook: @SutterHome | Instagram: @SutterHomeWines | Pinterest: @SutterHome | Twitter: @SutterHome 

SOURCE Sutter Home Family Vineyards

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.