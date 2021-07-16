23rd China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair Scheduled to Open on July 20

"The swift recovery from the coronavirus outbreak in Guangdong province has allowed the industry to get quickly back on track. It's impossible to ignore the impact of this global health crisis, while CBD Fair 2021 continues to serve as a global platform for the interior design and decoration industry, injecting fresh impetus into its development in the context of a pandemic that has brought so many uncertainties and challenges to the industry," said Liu Xiaomin, GM of CFTE, organizer of CBD Fair 2021.