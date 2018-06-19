$24.3 Million in May: New Jersey Online Casino Revenue -- NJ Stays Hot with Casino Revenue ahead of Legal Sports Betting Launch according to BonusSeeker

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey Online Casinos continue to add to their bottom line in 2018 with $22.37 million in gross gaming revenue in May. NJ's Internet casinos recorded their second-best month of all time, and there doesn't seem to be a slowdown in sight. With the legalization of NJ sports betting online on June 11th, we anticipate the majority of incumbent iGaming operators to add sports betting offerings within the next 5 months, which should further bolster revenues in 2H 2018.
Most NJ iGaming operators are in fact aiming to launch their online sports betting platforms before the 2018 football season, giving anyone over 21, who is physically in the State of New Jersey access to legal betting options. NJ will be the second state in the US to do so, after Nevada, unless Delaware beats them to the punch.
In May, Golden Nugget was again the market leading license holder. With its brands Golden Nugget Online Casino, Sugar House Online Casino and Betfair racking in a whopping $8.6 million.
"Golden Nugget continues to outshine its competitors and prove its success is here to stay," said BonusSeeker.com Casino Editor, Anirudh Vashishth.
Resorts Casino, Tropicana, and Borgata showed consistent revenues compared to previous months but are sure to see boosts once they launch their respective online sportsbooks.
May by numbers (in $ millions):
|
Casino
|
Golden Nugget
|
$8.60
|
Resorts
|
$2.91
|
Borgata
|
$4.14
|
Caesars
|
$3.32
|
Tropicana
|
$3.40
|
Total
|
$22.37
|
Poker
|
Golden Nugget
|
$0.00
|
Resorts
|
$.717
|
Borgata
|
$.443
|
Caesars
|
$.770
|
Tropicana
|
$0.00
|
Total
|
$1.93
|
Combined
|
Golden Nugget
|
$8.60
|
Resorts
|
$3.63
|
Borgata
|
$4.58
|
Caesars
|
$4.09
|
Tropicana
|
$3.40
|
Total
|
$24.30
