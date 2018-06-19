$24.3 Million in May: New Jersey Online Casino Revenue -- NJ Stays Hot with Casino Revenue ahead of Legal Sports Betting Launch according to BonusSeeker

Most NJ iGaming operators are in fact aiming to launch their online sports betting platforms before the 2018 football season, giving anyone over 21, who is physically in the State of New Jersey access to legal betting options. NJ will be the second state in the US to do so, after Nevada, unless Delaware beats them to the punch.

In May, Golden Nugget was again the market leading license holder. With its brands Golden Nugget Online Casino, Sugar House Online Casino and Betfair racking in a whopping $8.6 million.

"Golden Nugget continues to outshine its competitors and prove its success is here to stay," said BonusSeeker.com Casino Editor, Anirudh Vashishth.

Resorts Casino, Tropicana, and Borgata showed consistent revenues compared to previous months but are sure to see boosts once they launch their respective online sportsbooks.

May by numbers (in $ millions):

Casino





Golden Nugget $8.60 Resorts $2.91 Borgata $4.14 Caesars $3.32 Tropicana $3.40 Total $22.37

Poker





Golden Nugget $0.00 Resorts $.717 Borgata $.443 Caesars $.770 Tropicana $0.00 Total $1.93

Combined





Golden Nugget $8.60 Resorts $3.63 Borgata $4.58 Caesars $4.09 Tropicana $3.40 Total $24.30

