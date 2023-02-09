$24.5 Billion Worldwide Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Industry to 2030: Growing Complexity in Cyber Threat Landscape Makes APT Protection More Important Than Ever Before

Feb 09, 2023, 06:40 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Persistent Threat Protection - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Advanced Persistent Threat Protection estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19% CAGR and reach US$15.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 20.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.4% CAGR
The Advanced Persistent Threat Protection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18% and 16.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- Blue Coat Systems, Inc.
- Dell SecureWorks
- FireEye, Inc.
- Forcepoint LLC
- Fortinet, Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
- Symantec Corporation
- Trend Micro, Inc.
- Webroot, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Advanced Persistent Threat Protection: An Introductory Prelude
- Growing Complexity in Cyber Threat Landscape Makes APT Protection More Important Than Ever Before
- Dramatic Rise in Cyber Security Costs Strongly Advocate Deployment of APT Protection
- Evolving APT Security Methodologies Ardently Indicate Robust Market Expansion
- Emergence of Cloud-based Technologies: The Mega Trend Set to Alter Market Dynamics
- Prospects Remain Highly Favorable for APTP Solutions Market
- Advanced Persistent Threat Protection - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Critical Importance of Cyber Security in Banking & Financial Services Builds Robust Momentum for APT Security Solutions
- Increased Efforts from Government Agencies to Fortify Cybersecurity Preparedness Creates Ample Opportunities
- Growing Concerns over Healthcare Cybersecurity Put Focus on APT Protection
- Evolution of Cybersecurity as Core Business Strategy for Telecom & IT Companies Underpins Adoption Rates
- Retail Sectors' Priority for Cybersecurity Augurs Well
- Advanced Malware Protection: Important Component in APT Security Strategy
- Cloud Security: High-Potential Growth Vertical
- APT Protection Gathers Steam in DNS Security
- DNS Firewall for Minimizing the Impact of APT Attack
- Sandbox: The Dedicated Environment for APT Protection
- Cloud-based Sandbox Enables More Effective Protection
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
