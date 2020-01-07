24-7 Intouch Announces Expansion into Greece

WINNIPEG, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - 24-7 Intouch is proud to announce it will continue its global scale growth with an expansion into Athens, Greece.

This will be the first location in Europe and 18th campus internationally for the Winnipeg-based global customer care and technology company, which currently operates in the United States, Canada, Guatemala, Colombia, Jamaica and the Philippines.

The 50,000+ square foot campus will be home to some of the most recognized brands in the world. This new space will emulate the corporate culture, client partner branding, and unique design elements of 24-7 Intouch's current locations.

"Our global footprint, including expanding into Europe for the first time, is intentional and allows us to move quickly and anticipate future growth of our client partners," said Greg Fettes, Co-Founder & CEO of 24-7 Intouch. "Greece has a thriving BPO industry, and we look forward to bringing over 600 jobs, innovative customer care solutions, and our unique culture to the Athens area."

Athens is one of the biggest economic centers in southeastern Europe and is home to a young and educated workforce. Greece holds the second global position in skilled labor, with a large population of bilingual residents. Not only are English and French widely spoken across Athens, this expansion will also allow 24-7 Intouch to enhance their language capabilities to include German, Latin, Italian, Eastern European, and Middle Eastern languages.

The expansion to another continent makes 24-7 Intouch a true global provider. Greece provides an exciting BPO opportunity, with an increasing GDP, high levels of bilingualism, and an influx of qualified workers.

"Our approach to global growth is driven through regional and local evaluations," said Mitul Kotecha, President of 24-7 Intouch. "Athens is a perfect fit for us from a service culture and community perspective, and we are excited to create new partnerships in the European market."

The Athens campus is set to open in early 2020.

