24-7 Intouch Introduces New AI Technology Division, Laivly

"Brand leaders are searching for an artificial intelligence strategy that is practical and will really work," said Jeff Fettes, Founder of Laivly and Co-Founder of 24-7 Intouch. "We are creating unique software that allows customer service problems to be solved more effectively and with more personalization than ever before. With the help of AI, agents can now quickly process in real-time a customers full history and individual needs to create unique, personalized experiences."

Laivly has hired over 40 software developers, UX designers, and product managers over the past year with plans on hiring an additional 40 staff by the end of 2018. The company is committed to making Winnipeg one of the largest technology centers in Canada.

"We are really excited to launch the Laivly brand to the world," said Kevin Hnatiuk, Senior Director of Research and Development with Laivly. "Winnipeg and Canada has such a vast developer community, and we are looking for forward-thinking, talented people that are looking to grow and help change the future of customer service along with us."

Laivly's website, career opportunities, and social media channels can be found at: laiv.ly

About Laivly

Laivly is the emerging technology division of 24-7 Intouch. This team of data scientists, developers, and researchers is dedicated to creating unique customer service solutions that pair human customer service with artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics process automation and BOT technology.

About 24-7 Intouch

24-7 Intouch is an award-winning global contact center outsourcer and technology company that delivers innovative and value-driven customer service solutions across all industries via an omnichannel approach that includes voice, social media management, live chat, email, fraud, UAT, self-service, and back office administration. Using the most advanced technology in the industry, 24-7 Intouch's customizable customer care method allows their clients to utilize business insights to deliver lifetime consumer loyalty and increase incremental revenue. With over 17 years of experience, the 24-7 Intouch team takes pride in creating a top to bottom brand alignment for partners to create the ideal customer experience.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/24-7-intouch-introduces-new-ai-technology-division-laivly-300641253.html

SOURCE 24-7 Intouch