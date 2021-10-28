24.94% CAGR in 3D Systems Market | Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3D Systems Corp., 3DCeram, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., HP Inc., Materialise NV, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Co., and voxeljet AG are some of the major market participants.

The ease in the development of customized products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

3D Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Hardware



Software

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

3D Systems Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.

The 3D Systems Market Report Also Covers the Following Areas:

The increased demand for healthcare supplies due to COVID-19 outbreak will positively impact the market growth. However, government investments in 3D printing projects will hamper the market growth.

3D Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 3D systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 3D systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D systems market vendors

3D Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.94% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 27.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., 3DCeram, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., HP Inc., Materialise NV, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Co., and voxeljet AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

