$24 Billion Brewery Equipment Market by Type, Brewery Type, Mode of Operation, & Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brewery Equipment Market by Type (Milling, Brewhouse, Cooling, Fermentation, Filtration, Filling), Brewery Type (Macrobrewery, Microbrewery, Brew Pubs, Regional), Mode of Operation, & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global brewery equipment market is estimated to be valued at USD 16.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 24.0 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2025.

The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for premium and craft beer, an increasing number of microbreweries and brewpubs, and continuous product innovations in the brewery equipment market. High capital, maintenance costs, and rising power and energy costs are projected to inhibit the growth of the brewery equipment market.

By macrobrewery equipment type, the cooling equipment segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The cooling equipment segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR as it is used for maintaining the requisite temperature in all the beer tanks. This is the most utilized equipment at various levels of the whole process. It is also used to cool down the wort. Since the equipment is most utilized and since there are temperature fluctuations throughout the year, there is a need for frequent replacement or maintenance of equipment. Due to these factors, the cooling equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR.

By craft brewery equipment type, the fermentation equipment segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The fermentation equipment segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR. During the fermentation process, the wort is kept in the tanks for a few weeks and acid is released as a byproduct. Due to this, there are major chances of tank deterioration. Since the tanks are occupied for a longer duration during the process, there can be a requirement for more tanks by craft breweries to increase production. Due to these factors, the fermentation equipment segment is projected to drive the brewery equipment market for craft breweries.

By brewery type, the craft brewery segment in brewery equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the brewery type segment, the brewery equipment market is segmented into microbrewery and craft brewery. There has been a rise in the demand for premium and flavorsome beer produced in small batches. Consumers are shifting from traditional beer to craft beer. This has led to an increase in the number of microbreweries and brewpubs around the globe. Due to the rise in the number of microbreweries, the demand for microbrewery equipment is increasing, which in turn, is driving the overall demand for equipment in craft breweries.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the brewery equipment market, due to the increasing investments by big beer manufacturers for expansions in the region and rising demand for craft beer

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period in the brewery equipment market. The high growth rate in the North American region and the increasing investments by leading beer manufacturers for expansions is further projected to drive the market growth. In addition, the region is witnessing significant demand for craft beer. Mexico is one of the most favorable markets for beer manufacturers to expand due to the rising demand for beer and easy availability of raw materials. According to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, the US was the second-largest beer-producing country in the world in 2017 and is witnessing a significant rise in the number of breweries. Due to these factors, the brewery equipment market witnesses a high growth rate in this region.

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends



Premiumization: Manufacturers' Focus on Premium Drinks to Bring Value Addition

Beer Tourism to Impact the Socio-Economic Dynamics of Craft Beer Industry

Acquisition of Craft Breweries By Multinational Large Breweries

Drivers



Rapidly Growing Microbreweries and Brewpubs

Continuous Innovation in the Brewery Equipment Market

Restraints



High Capacity Capital and Maintenance Costs

Rising Power and Energy Costs

Opportunities



Focus on Digitalization and Automation for Process Optimization

Beer Manufacturers' Demand for After-Sales Service to Enhance Operational Efficiencies

Increasing Demand From Developing Economies Such as China , India , Vietnam , and South America

Challenges



Competition From Regional Manufacturers and Top Players Offering Low-Cost Equipment

Competition From Other Beverages Offering Health Benefits

Leading players profiled in this report

Alfa Laval ( Sweden )

) GEA Group ( Germany )

) Krones Group ( Germany )

) Paul Mueller (US)

(US) Praj Industries ( India )

) Meura SA ( Belgium )

) Della Toffola ( Italy )

) Criveller Group (US)

Kaspar Schulz ( Germany )

( ) Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co, Ltd. ( China )

) Hypro Group ( India )

) Shanghai Hengcheng Beverage Equipment Co, Ltd. ( China )

