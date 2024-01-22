24 Exchange Sets Record Daily FX NDF Trade Volume of Over $4 Billion

News provided by

24 Exchange

22 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

New Record Trading Volume Reached on Two Consecutive Days

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Exchange announced today that it set consecutive daily records for FX NDF trading volume, processing more than $4 billion in FX NDF trades for its global institutional customers on two consecutive days last week. This milestone surpasses 24X's previous daily volume record of $3.1 billion set last October.

24 Exchange CEO and Founder Dmitri Galinov, said: "Setting consecutive daily volume records for FX NDF trading is an exciting way to usher in the new year. The continuing growth in FX NDF trading volume exemplifies the value our clients achieve by using our innovative and efficient platform. In the months ahead, we look forward to helping greater numbers of clients access increased liquidity at the lowest cost on the 24 Exchange platform."

In addition to FX NDF trading, the company offers Crypto NDFs (meeting regulatory standards set by the Bermuda Monetary Authority), FX Swaps, and FX Spot. 24 Exchange is working to expand on these offerings and create additional ways for delivering institutional traders greater liquidity at lower costs.

About 24 Exchange

24 Exchange is a multi-asset class trading platform that allows market participants to seamlessly exchange their exposures at the lowest possible cost. 24 Exchange's mission is to enable members to initiate the most cost-effective trades across a growing range of asset classes, 24 hours a day. 24 Exchange lowers the cost of exchanging assets in the global markets while delivering creative and unique workflows catered to each asset class. 24 Exchange is operated by 24 Exchange Bermuda Limited which is regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) for the purposes of offering digital asset derivatives, pursuant to the Digital Asset Business Act. More information is available at https://24exchange.com/.

Media Contact:
Eric Andrus
[email protected]
Phone: +1 (212) 333-0275

SOURCE 24 Exchange

Also from this source

24 Exchange Sets Record Daily FX NDF Trade Volume of $3.1 Billion

24 Exchange announced today that it set a record for FX NDF trading volume. 24 Exchange processed more than $3.1 billion in FX NDFs for its global...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.