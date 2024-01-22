24 Exchange Sets Record Daily FX NDF Trade Volume of Over $4 Billion

New Record Trading Volume Reached on Two Consecutive Days

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Exchange announced today that it set consecutive daily records for FX NDF trading volume, processing more than $4 billion in FX NDF trades for its global institutional customers on two consecutive days last week. This milestone surpasses 24X's previous daily volume record of $3.1 billion set last October.

24 Exchange CEO and Founder Dmitri Galinov, said: "Setting consecutive daily volume records for FX NDF trading is an exciting way to usher in the new year. The continuing growth in FX NDF trading volume exemplifies the value our clients achieve by using our innovative and efficient platform. In the months ahead, we look forward to helping greater numbers of clients access increased liquidity at the lowest cost on the 24 Exchange platform."

In addition to FX NDF trading, the company offers Crypto NDFs (meeting regulatory standards set by the Bermuda Monetary Authority), FX Swaps, and FX Spot. 24 Exchange is working to expand on these offerings and create additional ways for delivering institutional traders greater liquidity at lower costs.

24 Exchange is a multi-asset class trading platform that allows market participants to seamlessly exchange their exposures at the lowest possible cost. 24 Exchange's mission is to enable members to initiate the most cost-effective trades across a growing range of asset classes, 24 hours a day. 24 Exchange lowers the cost of exchanging assets in the global markets while delivering creative and unique workflows catered to each asset class. 24 Exchange is operated by 24 Exchange Bermuda Limited which is regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) for the purposes of offering digital asset derivatives, pursuant to the Digital Asset Business Act. More information is available at https://24exchange.com/.

