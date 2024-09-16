24 Hour Fitness Wants To Know If You're Fitter Than a Fifth Grader

As kids go back to school, 24 Hour Fitness relaunches a physical education rite of passage for their members

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Hour Fitness, the industry leader in holistic fitness, today announces the return of a cornerstone of American physical education: the Presidential Physical Fitness test. This challenge, both loved and hated, was originally intended to create a nationwide standard for whole-body physical fitness. 24 Hour Fitness' new interpretation reflects modern fitness best practices and a lack of classroom stigma to help everyone see if they're fitter than fifth graders, but more importantly, better understand the next step in their fitness journey in a fun and motivating way.

Originally introduced in the 1960s, this series of challenges was a staple in American schools, encouraging students to measure and improve strength, speed, and flexibility. While it was replaced several years ago, anyone from Gen Z to the Baby Boomers had this as part of their physical education experience as they grew up.

Starting on September 16, 24 Hour Fitness invites members around the US to give it a go again with a new challenge inspired by the old established exercises. This new variation takes into account the most up to date physiological and metabolic movements for overall health. Members will still see classics such as push-ups, pull-ups, and a one-mile run/walk, but planks and lateral plyometric jumps are included where sit-ups and the shuttle run used to be.

"Physical fitness is crucial for everyone, regardless of age," said Debbie Fiorella, Chief Technology and Digital Officer at 24 Hour Fitness. "We want to build some awareness about the lack of physical activity among adults and children alike using something common to all our fitness journeys. This challenge will help any of us have a better understanding of what it means to be fit and what we need to focus on to get active together. You may not be fitter than a fifth grader, but we can all be fitter today than we were yesterday."

Members completing the challenge will be eligible to win a $1,000 prize pack, all tracked through 24 Hour Fitness' new loyalty program, FitPerks™. Completing the challenge is simple by signing up via the FitPerks page, participating in activities such as checking into the gym, completing workouts on 24GO® and signing up for the test inspired Custom Coaching Session.

For more, go to https://fitperks.24hourfitness.com/challenge/fitter-than-a-5th-grader/

About 24 Hour Fitness

For more than 40 years, 24 Hour Fitness has been dedicated to creating a healthier, happier world through fitness. With nearly 300 clubs in 11 states nationwide, 24 Hour Fitness offers welcoming and inclusive environments with thousands of square feet of premium strength and cardio equipment, turf zones, free weights, functional training areas, and more. Members can choose from a variety of options such as studio and cycle classes, personal training, and innovative digital and virtual offerings to help them keep their minds and bodies fit. For more information about 24 Hour Fitness and its programs, visit www.24hourfitness.com.

