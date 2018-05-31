24-Hour Nurse Assistance, Because Injuries Don't Sleep, Thanks to Financial Education Benefits Center

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Injuries don't always happen in the middle of the day when there's typically more people out and about to help. Illnesses won't conveniently stop plaguing someone because it is three in the morning. Sometimes individuals need medical advice when most others are asleep. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, takes health issues very seriously and has a benefit available to its members that can potentially help at any time of day.

A 24-hour nurse line may assist FEBC members when they call in and help them make the decision that is best for them in their particular situation. "Some injuries need prompt attention, but people may not know what the best attention to give it is. Calling in to the 24-hour nurse line might help avoid an unnecessary trip to urgent care but still give whatever the individual has going on some attention," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "It is important to properly take care of one's body and attend to it when it is not functioning at 100 percent."

It can be reassuring to have professional assistance available 24 hours of the day. However, FEBC's 24-hour nurse line is not meant to replace insurance and if it is a true medical emergency, emergency services should be called instead. "If panic sets in after an injury or illness, it can be hard to determine whether it's as serious as first thought or if it would be fine to just wait for it to get better on its own. FEBC is glad to be able to offer program assistance to its members so they can hopefully get better with peace of mind."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

Financial Education Benefits Center

2010 Crow Canyon Place Ste. 100

San Ramon, CA 94583

1-800-953-1388

info@febcp.com

