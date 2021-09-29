24 Hours Animation Contest Kicks-off October 15, 2021

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall marks the 19th year that Aubry Mintz, current director of Animation & Visual Effects at Chapman University, began his 24 HOURS Animation Contest to challenge his students at Laguna College of Art and Design. The contest was created to help students work harder, work as a team, meet deadlines, and make creative decisions under pressure. Today, the 24 HOURS Animation Contest has over 1500 students competing from more than 65 schools (universities and high schools) across 10 countries. The link to register is: https://form.123formbuilder.com/5996942/form. The deadline to register is Wednesday, October 13 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

The contest is free to participants and is funded by industry sponsorships. Past sponsors have included Bento Box, Toon Boom, Animation Magazine, TAAFI, ASIFA- Hollywood, Illumination, CSU Summer Arts, CTNX, TVPaint, Wacom, CRC Press, DigiCel, Eclipse Tech, Mac Hollywood, Stuart NG Books, Your Animation Journey, Netflix Animation, DreamWorks, Nickelodeon, Disney, Pixar, Sony Pictures Animation and others. This year's sponsors are currently lining up and will be updated on the 24 HOURS FB page.

"The sponsorships provide incredible prizes for seven (7) winning teams (including one for High School teams) with a variety of incentives including rare swag from animation studios, software, equipment, books and cash prizes," says Mintz. "The last two years, to help our participants during the pandemic, we have been able to provide equipment for teams in need for virtual participation. This year, teams will work again from home and their respective schools, and then submit a YouTube link of their films before the deadline." Films are judged by a volunteer panel of esteemed animation professionals who are currently being assembled, and winners will be announced a week after the event closes.

For information on the 24 HOURS Animation Contest, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/24hourscontest/ and https://linktr.ee/24hourscontest. To view past films made in just 24 hours, click: HERE .

Contact:

Gretchen Houser,

Houser PR

E: [email protected]

P: 562.235.0991

SOURCE 24 HOURS Animation Contest

Related Links

https://linktr.ee/24hourscontest

