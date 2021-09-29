$24 Million Federal Grant Awarded to the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone Fortifies Community-Based Healthcare for Underserved New Yorkers

The 2-year grant is part of a $350 billion relief package allocated to state and local governments to help individuals and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant to the Family Health Centers is the second largest in New York State, where 63 Federally Qualified Health Centers received funds to bolster community-based healthcare.

"Strengthening healthcare infrastructure in underserved communities through this visionary plan improves New York City's health status overall," says Larry McReynolds, executive director of the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone. "This significant award recognizes the merit of each program outlined in our grant proposal and enables us to do much more to make a difference in thousands of lives."

The funding fortifies a range of programs at the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone, including the following:

COVID-19 education and vaccination : Increase community outreach, testing, and treatment.

: Increase community outreach, testing, and treatment. Behavioral health staff and services expansion: Bolster an over-burdened network of mental health services and professionals by enhancing access to behavioral health screening, telehealth, and in-person treatment; care coordination and crisis response; support efforts to reduce substance abuse and social stresses; and reach more New Yorkers who lack housing.

Bolster an over-burdened network of mental health services and professionals by enhancing access to behavioral health screening, telehealth, and in-person treatment; care coordination and crisis response; support efforts to reduce substance abuse and social stresses; and reach more New Yorkers who lack housing. Technology upgrades that impact community health: Strengthen technology infrastructure, including testing equipment for chronic conditions exacerbated by COVID-19; broadband internet; computer hardware; and call center upgrades to improve the FHC's ability to efficiently assess and direct patients to services.

Strengthen technology infrastructure, including testing equipment for chronic conditions exacerbated by COVID-19; broadband internet; computer hardware; and call center upgrades to improve the FHC's ability to efficiently assess and direct patients to services. Dental training and care : Resume the FHC dental education program, which was paused at the onset of COVID-19; grow enrollment to expand the pipeline of dentists who serve the surrounding community; and strengthen screening and oral health services for children and adults.

: Resume the FHC dental education program, which was paused at the onset of COVID-19; grow enrollment to expand the pipeline of dentists who serve the surrounding community; and strengthen screening and oral health services for children and adults. Pediatric and adult pulmonary programs: Enhance disease screening, treatment, and prevention; and add new state-of-the-art pulmonary care equipment.

Enhance disease screening, treatment, and prevention; and add new state-of-the-art pulmonary care equipment. Social determinants of health: Expand community outreach programs through the FHC, like The Table food pantry and emergency food distribution; job training; childcare; community health education programs; and vaccine access.

Expand community outreach programs through the FHC, like The Table food pantry and emergency food distribution; job training; childcare; community health education programs; and vaccine access. Broaden access to primary care services: Increase COVID-19 related support using nurse practitioners and community health workers to better manage care for high-risk patients with diabetes, hypertension, and other chronic conditions; and expand medical and behavioral health services to five additional homeless shelters across New York City .

Increase COVID-19 related support using nurse practitioners and community health workers to better manage care for high-risk patients with diabetes, hypertension, and other chronic conditions; and expand medical and behavioral health services to five additional homeless shelters across . Support community-based partners: A portion of the grant dollars has been designated to support local partners that provide medical and behavioral healthcare to historically underserved populations, including assist at-risk youth, unhoused individuals, and members of the LGBTQ+ community, among others; and address social determinants of health.

"This grant recognizes that our community is in desperate need of resources that contribute to wellness and overall wellbeing, including access to high-quality healthcare, social, educational, and emotional support," says Isaac P. Dapkins, MD, chief medical officer at the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone. "The breadth and scope of programs supported by this award will allow us to reach more people through the pandemic and beyond."

"Our community faces many healthcare challenges amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic," says Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, who helped secure the federal funding. "The American Rescue Plan funding ensures the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone continues their important work, providing crucial services during an unprecedented time."

About the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone

Principally located in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, one of the highest Medicaid-concentrated communities in the United States, the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone is a community-based program that provides high-quality primary and preventive outpatient care to adults and children, regardless of their ability to pay or health insurance status. The program serves approximately 100,000 people each year throughout Brooklyn and other parts of New York City.

