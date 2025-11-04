24 million new wishes added in just one month to GoWish shows what we want under the Christmas tree: Digital cameras are trending like its the year 2000

Even though there is a long time to the holidays, Christmas wish lists are already flying around online, according to new data from Scandinavian wishlist and Social Shopping phenomena GoWish, which has 6.9 million UK/US users and is currently the 2nd most downloaded app on the US App Store, and has recorded more than 2.3 million new UK/US wish lists in just one month with a total of 24 million wishes already.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While many have yet to dig out their Christmas decorations, the festive season has already kicked off in one particular place; on people's online wish lists. According to a survey by GoWish, a digital wish list and Social Shopping phenomena from Scandinavia, which currently has 6.9 million registered UK/US users, a total of 2,292,905 new UK/US wish lists were created in the last month, amounting to 24,080,452 million new wishes.

"Users of GoWish have started creating their Christmas wish lists earlier this year, giving us a clear picture of what's topping the lists - and what might be a good idea to put under the tree for loved ones this Christmas", says Casper Ravn-Sørensen, Chief Growth Officer at GoWish, noting that the GoWish-app on Nov 3 was the 2nd most downloaded on the US App Store.

The most popular items on GoWish right now

The survey, which focuses on four categories -boys and girls (under 18) as well as men and women (over 18)- covers not only the UK and US, but also the Scandinavian countries of Denmark, Norway and Sweden where GoWish hails from and operates under the name Ønskeskyen.

With a total of 2,891,008 wish lists and 38,138,451 registered wishes across all five markets the last month, GoWish's data offers a glimpse into what both the UK and US audiences as well as their Scandinavian counterparts are hoping to unwrap on Christmas day:

How the UK and US differ from Scandinavia

GoWish's mapping shows that users in the UK and US associate Christmas with technology, trends, and practicality more than pampering and self-care. While girls are embracing the comeback of retro point-and-shoot digital cameras, men are keeping it classic with AirPods and other must-have gadgets. Women, meanwhile, are focusing on comfort and interiors, with soft blankets and stylish home décor among the most popular wishes, and boys are staying loyal to the hoodies that continue to dominate streetwear culture.

Compared with Scandinavia, where personal care, fashion, and "hygge" rule the lists, the English-speaking markets show a distinctly tech-meets-lifestyle mindset. In the UK and US, gifting is less about indulgence and more about expression through technology and design. The wish lists reveal a culture that values items that combine practicality with personality - products that say something about who you are, rather than how you unwind.

"You could say that where Scandinavians think in terms of comfort and cosiness, people in the UK and US are more focused on individuality and function. Tech and lifestyle have become inseparable, and that's reflected clearly in this year's Christmas wish lists", ends Casper Ravn-Sørensen, Chief Growth Officer at GoWish.

