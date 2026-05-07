24 Seven Again Recognized by Forbes and Fortune for What's Always Mattered Most: People

Dual honors reflect the firm's commitment to the talent it employs and the talent it places

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative, and digital talent solutions firms, has received two of the industry's most recognized distinctions in 2026: a spot on Forbes America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms list and Fortune Certified™ Great Place to Work® certification.

In a business built entirely around people, the two awards arrive from different directions and reach the same conclusion.

"Everything we do at 24 Seven comes back to people. The talent we place, the clients we serve, the team we've built." Post this 24 Seven is Recognized for Talent & Culture by Forbes & Great Place To Work®

The Forbes ranking, developed in partnership with Statista, draws on an independent survey of approximately 13,800 external recruiters, HR managers, hiring managers, and recent job candidates, evaluating firms on performance, satisfaction, and likelihood to recommend. 24 Seven earned a place on the Best Professional Recruiting Firms list for the seventh time, recognizing the firm's work placing professionals in permanent roles, and maintained its position on the Best Temporary Staffing Firms list, which honors providers of contract and project-based talent.

The Fortune Certified™ Great Place to Work® honor reflects how 24 Seven's own employees experience the organization, assessing the degree to which team members feel heard, supported, and able to do their best work. With 98% of employees surveyed saying 24 Seven is a great place to work, earning the certification for the fourth consecutive year represents more than a benchmark. It represents a culture.

At 24 Seven, the connection between the two recognitions is intentional. A great workplace is the engine that drives market-leading results. When people feel valued and engaged, they bring their best to every client relationship and every candidate interaction. These two awards confirm that the approach is working.

"Everything we do at 24 Seven comes back to people," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "The talent we place, the clients we serve, the team we've built. When Forbes recognizes us for how we perform and Fortune recognizes us for how positively our people feel about the company, those aren't two different stories. That's one story about an organization that takes its responsibility to people seriously and proves every day that a strong culture and strong results go hand in hand."

24 Seven continues to grow its footprint across the marketing, creative, and digital talent landscape, expanding both its service offerings and its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences on both sides of the talent equation. Learn more at www.24seventalent.com.

About 24 Seven

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. The company drives meaningful impact by helping clients navigate change in today's evolving environment. Through its family of brands, including The Sage Group, SketchDeck, Simplicity Consulting, The Cydio Group, Marketers That Matter®, CORE Resources, MTP, Futureman, Markacy, and Crawford Group, 24 Seven provides comprehensive talent solutions that enable organizations to achieve their business objectives.

Contact

Kristin Valentine, Chief Marketing Officer

Phone: 510-599-8438

[email protected]

SOURCE 24 Seven LLC