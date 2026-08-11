Recognition reflects continued expansion of the company's talent, consulting, managed services, and AI-enabled solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative, and digital talent solutions firms, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2026, marking the company's third consecutive year receiving the prestigious honor. The recognition reflects the company's sustained growth and rising demand for its specialized talent, consulting, managed services, and AI-enabled solutions.

24 Seven Named to Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Third Consecutive Year

The Inc. 5000 list recognizes the most successful independent businesses in the U.S. based on revenue growth over a three-year period. Earning a place on the list for three straight years speaks to the firm's continued momentum and the breadth of talent solutions that organizations increasingly rely on 24 Seven to deliver.

As demand for specialized skills grows, particularly in the AI space, clients are embracing more flexible talent models. 24 Seven has responded by expanding services across staffing, managed services, consulting, creative services, executive search, and embedded teams.

"Clients increasingly need a combination of specialized talent, strategic expertise, and project execution, not a one-size-fits-all staffing model," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "We evolved our solutions so clients have the expertise they need to confidently navigate change without sacrificing speed or quality. This accolade belongs to our employees across our family of brands, our clients, and the talented professionals we're so proud to support."

The Inc. 5000 honor adds to a series of recent milestones for 24 Seven. In 2026, the company was named a top marketing and creative staffing firm in the United States by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) and earned a place on SIA's Largest Staffing Firms list. The company also expanded its portfolio through the acquisition of Crawford Group, strengthening its ability to deliver integrated talent, consulting, event management, and managed services for enterprise organizations.

In addition, 24 Seven has received ongoing national recognition for its workplace culture and client service in 2026. The company was named one of Forbes' Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms in America, earned the Great Place to Work® Certification for the fourth consecutive year, and was recognized with ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards.

Learn more at www.24seventalent.com.

About 24 Seven

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. The company drives meaningful impact by helping clients navigate change in today's evolving environment. Through its family of brands, including The Sage Group, SketchDeck, Simplicity Consulting, The Cydio Group, Marketers That Matter®, CORE Resources, MTP, Futureman, Markacy, and Crawford Group, 24 Seven provides comprehensive talent solutions that enable organizations to achieve their business objectives.

Contact

Kristin Valentine, Chief Marketing Officer

Phone: 510-599-8438

[email protected]

SOURCE 24 Seven LLC