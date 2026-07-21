Recognitions follow a year of strategic acquisitions expanding the company's end-to-end capabilities

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative, and digital talent solutions firms, has again been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) on two of the industry's most closely watched rankings: the 2026 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States and the 2026 Largest Marketing/Creative Staffing Firms in the United States, where the company again ranked No. 2.

"These rankings reflect the trust our clients place in us and the deep dedication of our teams." Post this 24 Seven Ranks No. 2 Among Marketing/Creative Staffing Firms in the U.S., Earns Spot on SIA’s 2026 Largest Staffing Firms List

SIA's Largest Staffing Firms report recognizes companies that generated at least $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue during the previous year. This year's list includes 214 firms, which together generated an estimated $122.4 billion in U.S. staffing revenue, representing roughly 69% of the market.

24 Seven held its position as the No. 2 largest marketing/creative staffing provider in the country on SIA's Largest Marketing/Creative Staffing Firms list, which includes just nine firms that generated at least $25 million in U.S. marketing/creative staffing revenue in 2025. The recognition follows a year of strategic acquisitions, including Markacy, Futureman, and Crawford Group, which expanded 24 Seven's end-to-end marketing, creative, and digital, and event marketing capabilities.

"These honors are validation of the bold strategy we've been executing, and clear proof of the standout results our clients are seeing," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "Our clients are adapting to new technologies and the increasing demand for specialized skills. Our focus has remained the same: connecting them with the right talent solutions and expertise to accelerate their growth and stay ahead of a changing market. These rankings reflect the trust they place in us and the deep dedication of our teams."

The SIA recognitions add to a growing list of awards 24 Seven has received in 2026, including:

About 24 Seven

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. The company drives meaningful impact by helping clients navigate change in today's evolving environment. Through its family of brands, including The Sage Group, SketchDeck, Simplicity Consulting, The Cydio Group, Marketers That Matter®, CORE Resources, MTP, Futureman, Markacy, and Crawford Group, 24 Seven provides comprehensive talent solutions that enable organizations to achieve their business objectives.

Contact

Kristin Valentine, Chief Marketing Officer

Phone: 510-599-8438

[email protected]

SOURCE 24 Seven LLC