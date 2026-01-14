24 Seven CEO Anthony Donnarumma Named to SIA Staffing 100 North America List for Fourth Time

Donnarumma recognized for driving AI innovation and fueling significant strategic growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative, and digital talent solutions firms, announced today that CEO Anthony Donnarumma has been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) 2026 Staffing 100 North America list for the fourth time. The prestigious annual list honors influential leaders shaping the future of talent solutions through innovation, resilience, and strategic vision.

This year's recognition reflects Donnarumma's leadership at a moment of structural change for the staffing and talent solutions industry, as clients increasingly seek more integrated, technology-enabled models. Under his direction, 24 Seven has continued to evolve far beyond traditional staffing, helping clients navigate shifting workforce needs through a flexible, blended approach that combines specialized talent with advanced AI technology and knowledge.

Over his more than 17 years with the company and five years as CEO, Donnarumma has overseen a period of significant transformation, guiding 24 Seven's growth from a specialized staffing firm into a global, multi-brand talent solutions organization with a house of agencies and embedded teams.

In 2025, Donnarumma spearheaded the integration of AI across 24 Seven's recruiting and talent delivery capabilities, strengthening the company's AI-enhanced solutions and services. 24 Seven embedded emerging technology into core processes to improve speed, precision, and decision-making, while maintaining a strong people-first company culture. This balanced approach has positioned the organization as an industry leader in AI-enhanced solutions that complement, rather than replace, human judgment.

Donnarumma also led the completion of four strategic acquisitions in 2025, further expanding 24 Seven's reach and its ability to deliver end-to-end solutions. (For the second consecutive year, SIA ranked 24 Seven as the #2 Largest Marketing and Creative Staffing Firm in the U.S.)

"This recognition reflects the collective work of our entire organization," Donnarumma said. "Our focus remains on innovation, adaptability, and delivering meaningful results for our clients and candidates. As the industry continues to evolve, we're committed to using technology where it adds real value, and to leading with human expertise and ingenuity where and when it matters most."

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. The company drives meaningful impact by helping clients navigate change in today's evolving environment. Through its family of brands, including The Sage Group, SketchDeck, Simplicity Consulting, The Cydio Group, Marketers That Matter®, CORE Resources, MTP, Futureman, and Markacy, 24 Seven provides comprehensive talent solutions that enable organizations to achieve their business objectives.

