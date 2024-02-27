24 Seven CEO Anthony Donnarumma Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2024 "Staffing 100" List

Second Time Donnarumma Has Been Named to Prestigious List Honoring Influential Staffing Leaders 

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative and digital recruiting firms, announced that CEO Anthony Donnarumma has been named to the prestigious Staffing Industry Analysts' 2024 Staffing 100 list for the second time. In its thirteenth year, this annual list from SIA, the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions, "shines a spotlight on executives making the world of work, work better."

Donnarumma joined 24 Seven in 2008 as the Vice President of Operations, before serving as Chief Operations Officer from 2009 to 2021. Throughout his tenure, he has played a pivotal role in the growth and transformation of 24 Seven, positioning it as the third-largest marketing and creative staffing firm in the United States. Under Donnarumma's leadership, the firm achieved remarkable milestones, with its largest gross margin recorded in 2022. In more recent years, Donnarumma has spearheaded the strategic expansion of 24 Seven, acquiring and integrating six companies.

"In the realm of leadership, greatness is not merely defined by titles, but by the resilience and vision to navigate uncharted waters," said Staffing Industry Analyst' President Ursula Williams. "To the Staffing 100 North American and Staffing 25 Latin America executives honored for their exceptional contributions, your ability to steer organizations through unprecedented times stands as a testament to your unwavering commitment and remarkable leadership."

"I am extremely grateful to be recognized among some of the biggest names in the staffing industry by an independent organization like SIA," said Donnarumma. "24 Seven continues to evolve as we bring more companies into the fold, but providing outstanding service to clients and candidates as we help connect them with the right teams and jobs will always stay front and center."

About 24 Seven

24 Seven partners with companies to get digital marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Our robust suite of service offerings enables us to identify customized talent solutions for any situation. The 24 Seven family of brands includes these subsidiaries:

  • The Sage Group provides exceptional marketing and business operations consultants, contractors, and permanent talent that drive results for leading companies across industries.
  • SketchDeck is a next-generation creative agency that empowers organizations to seamlessly scale their marketing efforts by accessing all the design services they need in one place.
  • Simplicity Consulting helps brands run their marketing and operations programs with highly specialized consultants in digital marketing, strategic communications, and project management.
  • The Cydio Group is a specialized IT staffing firm that provides innovative, first-hand knowledge of the information technology space. With over two decades of direct industry experience, the team is uniquely positioned to connect top-tier IT professionals with notable organizations.
  • Marketers That Matter® is a thriving community of influential marketing executives coming together to share innovation and insights.
  • McKinley Marketing Partners is an award-winning, female-founded staffing firm that delivers top-tier marketing, marketing technology (MarTech), and creative talent. With a market-savvy approach and fine-tuned expertise, they cultivate personalized connections that fuel ongoing growth and success across your entire organization.

