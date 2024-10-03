24 Seven Named One of The Best Places to Work in Southern California for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK , Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative, and digital talent solutions firms, has been recognized as one of 2024's Best Places to Work in SoCal by Best Companies Group. Honored organizations represent a wide variety of industries and have established benchmarks for creating outstanding work environments.

Best Companies Group's selection process places a strong emphasis on detailed employee surveys. Other key factors in determining the top workplaces in Southern California included corporate culture, opportunities for training and development, compensation and benefits, and overall employee satisfaction.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized once again for creating a workplace that empowers, motivates, and inspires our team," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "Southern California is a vital market for us, with thriving offices in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego. It's thanks to the commitment and passion of our employees that we continue to cultivate a strong and dynamic culture. Their hard work and dedication to serving our client and candidate communities made this accolade possible and reinforces our position as a talent solutions leader in Southern California."

In addition to this honor, 24 Seven has earned a range of other national and regional accolades this year, including:

About 24 Seven

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Alongside traditional staffing solutions for contract and direct hire positions, 24 Seven offers a robust suite of expanded global services, including consulting, embedded teams, a creative agency for outsourced projects, executive recruitment, a community for top marketing leaders, and retail and experiential activation support. Through this tailored approach, 24 Seven delivers high-quality, efficient, and customized talent solutions for your ongoing business needs.

