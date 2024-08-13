24 Seven Named to Prestigious Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inc. revealed today that 24 Seven has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, adding to an array of honors the global talent solutions firm has received this year



NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative, and digital talent solutions firms, has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized on the renowned Inc. 5000 list," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven, "This achievement reflects the relentless dedication and hard work of our entire team. We are committed to continuing our growth while maintaining the highest standards of excellence in the talent solutions industry."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 5000 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," said Mike Hofman, Inc. editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

24 Seven has achieved significant growth via strategic acquisitions over the last several years, completing its eighth acquisition this April. Through this growth strategy, 24 Seven now offers a full suite of talent solutions inclusive of staffing, managed services, and industry leading insights and events. This expansion of capabilities positions the 24 Seven family of brands as an end-to-end talent solutions provider, helping to transform organizations in today's evolving market.

24 Seven has also received the following accolades this year:

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Alongside traditional staffing solutions for contract and direct hire positions, 24 Seven offers a robust suite of expanded global services, including consulting, embedded teams, a creative agency for outsourced projects, executive recruitment, a community for top marketing leaders, and retail and experiential activation support. Through this tailored approach, 24 Seven delivers high-quality, efficient, and customized talent solutions for your ongoing business needs.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

