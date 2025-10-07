24 Seven’s Founder and Chairwoman Celeste Gudas Recognized on SIA’s 2025 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing

This marks the fourth consecutive year Gudas has received the prestigious industry honor

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative, and digital talent solutions firms, announced today that Celeste Gudas, Founder and Chairwoman, has been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list for the fourth year in a row. The recognition celebrates the most influential female leaders in the talent solutions industry whose vision and impact are shaping the future of staffing.

"This honor reflects our team's shared commitment to elevating industry standards and creating meaningful opportunities for the clients and the talent we serve," Gudas said. "Being honored alongside such accomplished and dynamic female leaders reinforces the incredible opportunity our industry has to meaningfully impact the future of work."





Since founding 24 Seven in 2000, Gudas has grown the firm from a single New York City office into one of the largest marketing, creative and technology talent solutions firms in the United States, with operations across the globe. As Chairwoman, she focuses on long-term strategy and champions initiatives that strengthen both client and candidate experiences.

"What makes Celeste's continued recognition so significant is how she consistently stays ahead of industry shifts that matter to our client companies and our talent," said 24 Seven CEO Anthony Donnarumma, who was named to SIA's Staffing 100 North America list earlier this year. "She's both a visionary and a role model for the next generation of staffing leaders."

In addition to her role at 24 Seven, Gudas actively supports women in business. She also serves on multiple boards, helping companies scale effectively, integrate AI thoughtfully, and build more inclusive workforces.

This honor joins a growing number of 2025 accolades that demonstrate 24 Seven's commitment to excellence:

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. The company drives meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Through its family of brands, including The Sage Group, SketchDeck, Simplicity Consulting, The Cydio Group, Marketers That Matter®, McKinley Marketing Partners, Filter Digital, and CORE Resources, 24 Seven provides comprehensive talent solutions that enable organizations to achieve their business objectives.

