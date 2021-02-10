24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Bryce Thompson Delivers $100,000 in Scholarships to 10 HBCU Students Powered by IAMS Foundation and Scholly

"Investing in my community will always be one of the smartest, most valuable business decisions I'll ever make."

After receiving hundreds of applications, 10 students were selected and awarded their scholarships with a surprise hometown visit by Thompson himself.

The scholarship winners are Jalen Robinson (Morehouse), Tate Toole (Morehouse), Robert Pinkney (Morehouse), Je'Von James Tone (Texas Southern University), Miles Smith (Bethune-Cooke University), Kaleb Perkins (Livingstone College), Daisha Green (Philander Smith College), Taylor Helton (Prairie View A&M University), Ms. Jordan James (Hampton University) and Lindsay Collins (Howard University).

Once a struggling student himself, Thompson vowed to one day give back to students facing financial challenges after his uncle generously paid for his first year of tuition. "I know what it feels like to not know whether you're going to be able to register for the next semester," says Thompson, who studied engineering while at Morehouse. "So, to now be in a position to ensure that at least 10 students will be able further their education is an incredible blessing and honor."

A native of Missouri City, Texas, Thompson began his entrepreneurial journey as a college student when his older brother Branden introduced him to cryptocurrency and investing. He began studying the industry and developed a knack for teaching others how to make profitable investments. Sensing an opportunity to build a following by inspiring others to join the cryptocurrency movement, Thompson, along with his brother Branden and four fellow Morehouse students (Nathan Samuel, Reynaldo Perez, Joshua Stewart, and Ian Jackson) formed the TradeHouse Investment Group. The goal of the company is to teach financial literacy through investment strategies and to provide a platform that offers economic and social advancement to traditionally disenfranchised communities. The partners' networking savvy and charisma grew the company into a multi-million-dollar business in just 2 years. And it all started at an HBCU.

"I am a testament to how giving back can change the trajectory of one's life," he says. "If it were not for my uncle's generosity, I wouldn't have been able to attend Morehouse and develop a network of like-minded individuals who would go on to become my business partners. Investing in my community will always be one of the smartest, most valuable business decisions I'll ever make."

About Bryce Thompson

Thompson hopes to encourage people through his story and journey that they too can make a significant impact and hold important roles no matter their age, skin color, or circumstance. He wants to inspire people to go off the beaten path and create their own success through entrepreneurship. If Thompson could say one thing to young people it would be, "Your goals are your goals, and no-one else's. Believe in your goals and the things that you do because what makes sense to you doesn't have to make sense to anyone else."

