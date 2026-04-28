242 Attendees Gather as Student Startups Compete for $27,000 in Seed Capital at Biola University

17 student ventures competed live to a judging panel of early-stage investors

LA MIRADA, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office of Innovation at Biola University hosted its highly successful 12th Annual Biola Startup Competition on Friday, April 24, 2026, drawing 242 attendees from across the California innovation ecosystem, including students, alumni, investors, sponsors & donors, faculty, staff, and community advocates passionate about student entrepreneurship and redemptive innovation.

Top 5 student entrepreneurial winners of the Biola University Office of Innovation Startup Competition 2026, (left to right): Audience Choice - Common Threads ($500), Impact Award - storeybox ($1,000), 2nd Place - Ephphatha ($7,000), Director of Innovation - Dr. Silvia Mah, 1st place - Vaelr ($15,000), 3rd place - Low Steaks ($5,000) Marie-Ange Eyoum Tagne, a Redemptive Tech AI innovator with a career spanning Meta, Amazon, Yahoo, Intel, and Roku, keynote about her book, "For Such A Time As This: From Humble Roots in Africa to Silicon Valley Leadership," and was an interactive judge.

Led by Dr. Silvia Mah and the Office of Innovation team, the event showcased 14 student-led ventures competing for $27,000 in seed funding, culminating months of an Incubator Program that provides industry-specific mentorship, supportive business development, and quality pitch preparation. The energy in the room underscored a growing movement of students building real solutions to real-world problems.

"This competition is a reflection of what happens when students are equipped with conviction, calling, capability – and capital," said Dr. Silvia Mah, Director of the Office of Innovation & Associate Professor at the Crowell School of Business. "We are seeing a new generation of founders step forward to create startups that are both innovative and deeply purposeful."

2026 Startup Competition Winners

1st Place ($15,000): Vaelr. An autonomous AI platform for identifying and preventing safety risks in construction zones, with future defense applications in the U.S. and India.

2nd Place ($7,000): Ephphatha. AI-powered accessibility app translating spoken conversations into real-time ASL video on a phone, promoting inclusion for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

3rd Place ($5,000): Low Steaks. A functional food company delivering clean, gut-health-optimized meals designed to support healing and long-term wellness.

Impact Award ($1,000): storeybox. A hybrid analog-digital storytelling platform using beautifully designed booths to capture meaningful life stories, transforming moments into memories through lasting cinematic videos and physical keepsakes.

Audience Choice Award ($500): Common Threads. An adaptive fashion brand creating stylish, accessible clothing for individuals with disabilities, featuring thoughtful design elements like magnetic closures to restore dignity and ease of wear.

A Community-Driven Ecosystem of Innovation

The event was headlined by Marie-Ange Eyoum Tagne, a Redemptive Tech AI innovator with a career spanning Meta, Amazon, Yahoo, Intel, and Roku. She opened with a reflection on purpose, navigating technology, leadership, and ethical AI, signing 60 complimentary copies of her book, "For Such A Time As This: From Humble Roots in Africa to Silicon Valley Leadership."

A distinguished panel of judges challenged teams with thoughtful, promotion-focused questions, helping founders refine their "why" and path to scale. These included the keynote, Charla Triplett of (University Lab Partners), Alexey Sokolov (Northwestern Mutual), and Byron Wang (Gumshoe Ventures). Twenty-five student and alumni volunteers helped bring the event to life, with Lote Vunibaka and Pressley Melville serving as emcees.

An Innovation Panel featuring Biola alumni founders, Thank God, by Rach, and Nobibi Buena Park, showcased the journey of entrepreneurship beyond the classroom. The Office of Innovation recognizes its donors and partners who made the event possible, including pro bono legal services by Rose Bowlus Law, marketing services by Executive Cat Herder, and event sponsors like ARKI, Double Edged Productions, Chick-Fil-A, New York Slice Deli, Origin Baking Company, The Sweets Studio, and Pizaaz.

About the Office of Innovation at Biola University

The Office of Innovation exists to catalyze innovators and entrepreneurs to flourish in their giftedness and build Christ-honoring, world-changing ventures through mentorship, programming, and access to capital.

Media Contact

Business : Office of Innovation at Biola University

: Office of Innovation at Biola University Contact Name : Silvia Mah

: Silvia Mah Contact Email : [email protected]

: Contact Phone : 858.603.2677

: 858.603.2677 Country : United States

: United States Website: https://www.biola.edu/startup

SOURCE Biola Office of Innovation